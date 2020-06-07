As Killeen officials create their annual budget, they’re still identifying some unknown factors, such as the full economic impact of COVID-19 on the rest of the current fiscal year and how to approach an underfunded retirement system.
No details on the upcoming budget were available as of Friday, said Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine. She also added city staff is on schedule with budget delivery expected on July 7 and that “we are looking at all service areas during budget development.”
Despite a decrease in sales tax and hotel occupancy revenue due to the pandemic, the city is not expecting to go into its general fund reserve account, budgeted at $20.5 million for FY21 and intends to continually manage their spending, officials said.
The reserve account covers close to three months of operating expenses.
Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle said in May the bigger picture about sales tax losses will come in the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts office June’s report, which will show the direct impact from April, when the shutdown was in effect.
In the May allocation, which reflects sales tax generated in March, Killeen received $2,256,639, a decline of 6.5%, or $156,914, from March of 2019.
June’s report, for sales tax receipts from April, is expected to be released on Wednesday.
Out of the current fiscal year’s $86.6 million operational budget an estimated 29.8% — or $25.6 million — came from sales tax revenue. The same percentage was dedicated to the previous year’s general operating budget.
The current fiscal year, which began Oct. 1, 2019, ends Sept. 30.
COMING
Before leaving office in 2019, former Killeen City Manager Ron Olson addressed a major issue in approaching the FY21 budget — the city’s retirement fund.
If the employee retirement fund formula is not adjusted, the city could go bankrupt by 2038, Olson said after the release of FY20 budget.
For more than 50 years, the city has enrolled its employees in the Texas Municipal Retirement System on an ad hoc basis, a short-term projection of funding. Olson said the problem is retirement should be looked at as a long-term proposition and “during those 50 years we have underfunded retirement.”
Under the ad hoc method, costs are increasing. In 2038, the ad hoc rate is estimated to exceed what would be paid with an annual repeating rate. By 2050, the ad hoc cost would be over $30 million.
According to the state retirement system’s website, the retirement fund is based on the contributions made by an employee, the matching amount agreed to by the city and interest income credited to the employee’s account over the employee’s career. Employee accounts are credited a minimum of 5% per year.
Bill Wallace, the state retirement system’s director of communications, said through email on Wednesday, the city has paid a total of $13.5 million for the last three calendar years for which he has information:
2017: $4,264,503
2018: $4,240,200
2019: $5,092,156
In FY20, according to Shine, the city is budgeted to pay $6.3 million.
As to how much the city will pay for FY21, Cagle requested an independent study on the city’s retirement systems with benefits and human resources consulting firm Segal Company and will discuss solutions with council during budget talks.
The city entered a contract with Segal on May 8 to analyze the city’s retirement and firefighters relief and retirement fund. The study cost the city $49,000 and was paid out of discretionary funds in the general fund budget.
UPDATES
Since March, Cagle has given biweekly COVID-19 related updates to the Killeen City Council — inside a taped-off council chambers.
One of Cagle’s continuing updates is the city conducting a hiring freeze except for public safety positions. The FY20 budget was adopted with 1,265 positions, of which 1,135 are filled.
As of Friday, city staff will “continue to evaluate each position before moving to fill it,” according to Shine. There are 11 full-time and one seasonal open positions, as of Friday, according to the city’s website.
Cagle also said he is not intending to include salary cuts in the new budget.
Another update is the city expecting federal funding.
Two weeks ago, Cagle said the city has been allocated up to $8.3 million in coronavirus relief aid, of which 20% or $1.6 million, can be disbursed immediately through the Texas Division of Emergency Management. The agency is responsible for distributing these funds.
Shine said as of Friday, city staff have not received any funding.
“We have received no coronavirus relief fund money through TDEM (Texas Division of Emergency Management). The guidelines for use of the funding continue to be refined by the U.S. Treasury and TDEM. The city will consider applying for any funding that is available and for which we qualify,” she said.
Lastly, Cagle has updated the council on facility closures and reopenings. In March, because of the pandemic, all of the city-owned buildings were closed to the public including senior centers, libraries, and event centers.
The majority of the facilities opened on June 1 — some at 20% occupancy — except for both senior centers, located at 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop and 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., which remain closed and the Killeen Community Center until possibly mid-June.
Shine said city staff “are in the process of evaluating the financial impacts and do not have figures at this time.”
NEXT
Killeen will discuss its municipal budget Fiscal Year 2021, which begins Oct. 1. Administrators will present the budget to the council July 7. The city has scheduled budget adoption for Aug. 11.
There will still be public hearings on the budget — no dates were available.
Cagle previously said his approach to the upcoming budget is “focused on the basics and trying to do as much as we can with the resources we have.”
He added that his priorities are a balanced budget, employee compensation and infrastructure maintenance.
On Tuesday, three city community partners — Bell County Communications Department, Bell County Public Health District and National Mounted Warfare Museum — will present their FY21 budget and make their case on why the need city funding.
The presentations will be given at City Hall, 101 N. College St., during a council meeting.
mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.