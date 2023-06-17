Killeen city officials lifted a boil-water notice Saturday for two streets in the city.
The notice went into effect Wednesday for 3320 N. W.S. Young Drive and 2102-2112 Westcliff Road due to a water main break, according to the city.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 17, 2023 @ 7:56 pm
Killeen city officials lifted a boil-water notice Saturday for two streets in the city.
The notice went into effect Wednesday for 3320 N. W.S. Young Drive and 2102-2112 Westcliff Road due to a water main break, according to the city.
Water samples taken Thursday revealed no contaminants in the water.
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.