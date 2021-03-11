The Killeen City Council will be discussing residents’ water bills at Tuesday’s workshop meeting after some residents could see high prices on their bills this month because of water pipe breaks during the recent winter weather.
Hilary Shine, the spokeswoman for the city, said on Wednesday that the city is currently looking at a resident’s average water use versus their use during the winter storm to create a proposal for the council to consider.
“I can’t be more specific than we anticipate adjustments to water bills impacted by water line breaks,” Shine said in an email this week.
Broken water pipes were reported throughout the city during the week of Feb. 14-19, when freezing temperatures lasted for multiple days amid widespread power outages.
The council workshop meeting will start 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s web site, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.