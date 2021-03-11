Killeen winter

Killeen houses and vehicles in the Bunny Trail-Goodnight Ranch area rest under a blanket of snow Monday morning following a winter storm in the area. Killeen resident Justin Cox captured this photo with his drone. “The wind got worse and the chill started depleting the battery faster than normal (expected).  After about 10 minutes in the air I started losing feeling in my hands (can’t wear gloves on the sticks), so I landed as quickly as possible,” Cox said on his Facebook page. To see more of Cox’s aerial photos, go to his Facebook page at JC Drone Ops and Media.

The Killeen City Council will be discussing residents’ water bills at Tuesday’s workshop meeting after some residents could see high prices on their bills this month because of water pipe breaks during the recent winter weather.

Hilary Shine, the spokeswoman for the city, said on Wednesday that the city is currently looking at a resident’s average water use versus their use during the winter storm to create a proposal for the council to consider.

“I can’t be more specific than we anticipate adjustments to water bills impacted by water line breaks,” Shine said in an email this week.

Broken water pipes were reported throughout the city during the week of Feb. 14-19, when freezing temperatures lasted for multiple days amid widespread power outages.

The council workshop meeting will start 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s web site, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.

