Warming centers.jpg

Several people huddle up beneath the I-14 overpass at Killeen's Trimmier Road in November as temperatures dropped to near or below freezing.

For almost an hour last week, Killeen’s emergency management director and fire chief explained to council members how difficult it is to open, staff and operate warming centers during wintry weather.

“All the municipalities I contacted, none of them had a written policy for warming centers that were not in relation to an impending disaster,” said Peter Perez, director of the Killeen Office of Homeland Security Emergency Management. “Winter Storm Uri in 2021: I want you to have that in your minds. That’s the disaster that’s the big moment that emergency management and Homeland Security offices around the country ... plan for.”

Warming Center 3.jpg

Shown on a TV monitor at Killeen City Hall on Tuesday, Peter Perez, the city’s Office of Homeland Security Emergency Management director, talks to the Killeen City Council about warming centers.
Warming Center 2.jpg

Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski and Peter Perez, the city’s Office of Homeland Security Emergency Management director, talk to the Killeen City Council about warming centers at City Hall on Tuesday.

