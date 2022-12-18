For almost an hour last week, Killeen’s emergency management director and fire chief explained to council members how difficult it is to open, staff and operate warming centers during wintry weather.
“All the municipalities I contacted, none of them had a written policy for warming centers that were not in relation to an impending disaster,” said Peter Perez, director of the Killeen Office of Homeland Security Emergency Management. “Winter Storm Uri in 2021: I want you to have that in your minds. That’s the disaster that’s the big moment that emergency management and Homeland Security offices around the country ... plan for.”
Winter Storm Uri claimed 246 lives across 77 Texas counties from Feb. 13-17, 2021, when record-low temperatures led to a catastrophic failure of the state’s power grid. More than 4.5 million homes and businesses lost power, including in the Killeen area, leading to water and food shortages.
‘Something bigger’
“For us in the Homeland Security and emergency management world ... we’re looking for something bigger that’s strained local resources where we’re bringing in outside aid and it’s prolonged for more than one or two days. That’s what we look at,” Perez told the Killeen City Council during a meeting at City Hall on Tuesday.
However, the discussion was not about Winter Storm Uri or any other natural disasters of that magnitude.
“One of the reasons I wanted you to discuss this not only with the council but also with the residents (is) there were some concerns,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said. “I just wanted everyone to understand the process of a warming center. We just wanted some clarification on what we have is in the best interest of the individuals that will be out in that type of environment.”
Looking back
The mayor’s request stemmed from decisions to open — or not open — at least one warming center in Killeen between Nov. 14 and Nov. 18. According to city spokeswoman Janell Ford, those calls were made based on National Weather Service forecasts of temperatures nearing or dropping below freezing.
On one occasion — Nov. 12 — city officials did not open a warming center even though the nighttime low was 28 degrees and the National Weather Service in Fort Worth had issued a freeze warning for half of the coverage area, including all of Bell County, with the low forecast at 31.
About the same time, Ford told the Herald that the city was “not” opening a warming center “as forecasted/actual temperatures do not fall below 32, according to the National Weather Service.”
Two days later, on Nov. 14, the Herald asked Ford to explain the city’s policy on when warming centers are opened and to identify who makes that decision.
“Our Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management vigilantly monitors the weather and makes recommendations to City leadership and staff,” she said. “Emergency conditions are defined by freezing temperatures. The NWS defines freezing conditions by being less than 32 degrees. This is temperature or wind chill.”
Ford said the city uses other factors in determining if a warming center should be opened, including if freezing temperatures are expected to occur for a limited period, and freezing precipitation, such as snow.
On the same day, the Killeen Housing Authority and the city opened the Moss Rose Center on East Avenue E “to provide an increased services warming center for those in need.”
‘Temporary relief’
According to the city, warming centers are set up to offer “temporary relief” from the cold. And while meals are provided, the centers do not offer “full sheltering services, as no beds or bedding material is provided.”
On Tuesday, Perez described how the policy was drafted before City Manager Kent Cagle was hired in November 2019.
“A group was formed under the previous city manager,” Perez said. “It really comprised of five (departments) — police, fire, recreation, communications and (me). They wanted us to come up with something doable with current city resources but at the same time was a model that an organization in town could take, and then we we could shift from being the main role of providing these to more of the supportive role for those agencies.”
So, in creating a policy, Perez “looked at neighboring cities” in Bell and Coryell counties and other cities across Texas.
“We also considered city resources and the local needs that were here,” he said. “Not one department or one area of the city was going to be able to really take this on, initially, on their own.”
Regardless of whether they have written policies on warming centers, the Herald found that Harker Heights, Waco, Denton, Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Dallas have opened city facilities during wintry weather this year.
Denton, though, uses the most city properties — 16 — of that group for warming centers, according to its website.
‘General warming center policy’
For “many of these agencies, their disaster plans don’t activate until temperatures are set lower three or more days,” Perez said. “The reason why we came up with that 32 degree (threshold), again, is because ... this is a general warming center policy. This is an emergency warming center policy. This means that conditions are low enough that anybody that is outside could experience some kind of effect to their body. It’s also when things start happening to our power grid. It’s when resources start getting low.”
When comparing city policies on warming centers, Perez specifically referenced Denton.
“The city of Denton is one of the cities we contacted,” he said. “Looking them up last week ... their written policy on the website almost mimics ours exactly. They have a lot of community partners involved.”
That city’s website shows that its policy, called “Ready Denton,” on warming centers is similar to that of Killeen’s.
“The inclement weather policy is activated when the temperature low is expected to fall below 32 degrees. The city declares an emergency for weather conditions such as snow/ice, hail, severe flooding, etc. When extreme weather conditions exist, community providers may open their shelters to serve as ... warming stations and extend their shelter hours.”
Providers also offer other services in Denton at “locations with air conditioning or heating, emergency food and water.”
‘Minimum services’
But Perez clarified that in Killeen, people shouldn’t necessarily expect more than a place to get warm.
“These are minimum services offered,” he said. “It fluctuated depending on what building we were in on the service being provided. Some places had showers. Some places had whole kitchens. You could have a meal cooked. Last year, we were really using our Rosa Hereford Community Center. That does not have a kitchen in it.”
The Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., is the city’s “primary facility” for a warming center, according to its policy. Killeen also uses the Moss Rose Community Center at 1103 E. Ave. E.
“We also wanted to provide some consistency to the community on this operation,” Perez said. “Before this (policy) was written, the city would open a warming center every now and then. It wasn’t in a policy. When it happened, it happened. When it didn’t, it didn’t.”
Now, when warming centers are opened, employees from multiple departments are “mobilized.”
“The PD will provide an officer, and a medical unit comes by to do a medical check to make sure everyone’s OK, depending how people got there,” Perez said.
‘Have to stay late’
Killeen parks and recreation employees are responsible for opening and closing the centers, Perez said.
“Parks and rec staff are really, in my opinion, the true heroes of this program,” he told the council. “Those staff in the winter time alternate their schedule to come in and work overnight. That’s difficult, right, because they have to come in and they have to stay late.”
And that’s another consideration officials take into account when deciding, along with National Weather Service forecasts and other factors, whether to open warming centers.
“We also followed expense tracking,” Perez said. “We initiated a project code back then in the finance system so we could track expenses of both staff and supplies. And then, obviously, opening and closing times is something we are working on.”
‘Not a routine service’
This year, officials have opened warming centers “two or three times.”
“It was when we got that 32 degrees,” Perez said. “This is an emergency service — not a routine service.”
Nash-King asked Perez to explain how he uses weather data to determine whether warming centers should be opened.
“There is one official weather organization for the United States, and that is the National Weather Service,” he said. “We look at the hourly tracking, the hourly forecast. We look at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the temperature and the wind chill.”
Perez, like the Herald, accesses and uses data from the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth, which tracks the weather in the Killeen-Fort Hood area.
‘After the fact’
Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski defended the city’s decision not to open a warming center on Nov. 12, based on the National Weather Service forecast for that night.
“We make a call around 3 p.m. so we can get staff mobilized,” he said. “At the time the call was made that night, it hadn’t been expected to hit that low. It had done so after the fact — after the cut-off to mobilize our city staff.”
Perez agreed.
“That’s when the National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for all of their service area,” he said. “When that happened, I was away at a conference. The detailed (National Weather Service graphic) did not show anything below (32 degrees). That was at 12 p.m. Eastern time. I looked at it again and everything was still that. Around 2 or 3, when we were needing to make that decision, for one hour it dropped to 31 degrees.”
‘Not their jobs’
However, Perez said, the temperature at that hour did not warrant opening a warming center.
“We need time to mobilize staff,” he said. “We are taking staff from daily duties. It’s not their jobs to do this.”
As the discussion turned away from overwhelming city employees to allowing churches and nonprofit organizations to take on the responsibility of caring for people during bitterly cold weather events, Nash-King and Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson took shots at the Herald for covering how the city managed its own warming center policy in November.
“On Nov. 11, it was stated the city of Temple opened up a warming shelter,” the mayor said. “But they didn’t. It was the organizations within the city of Temple that made that decision.”
The Herald reported on Nov. 12 that “not long after the city of Temple announced it would open warming centers Saturday evening, Killeen officials said they would not be doing so.”
The Temple city government issued a news release that day, announcing that “two warming shelters will open due to the forecasted freezing temperature.”
The Temple warming centers that opened were Salvation Army and Impact Church.
Perez told council members that city employees face another problem when warming centers here are opened.
“We are normally repairing their restrooms,” he said. “A lot of times, it’s not just those departments. Public Works gets called out for things that get stuck in sewer lines. It’s a public health issue.”
Offering another reason why the decision to open warming centers should be carefully considered, Perez said that parks and recreation employees “are not trained to deal with that.”
“Whether it be mental health, whether it be substance abuse, that is not something we’re experts in,” he said. “We’re pushing it back on public safety.”
Nash-King agreed.
“The city does not do any training to prepare them to be there,” she said. “If something breaks out ... if they’re not trained for it, that is my biggest concern. I don’t know the solution.”
‘Just false’
Wilkerson then challenged the Herald’s reporting on the city’s operations in November involving warming centers.
“This is actually great information, and I appreciate the mayor bringing this up,” he said. “We got a lot of calls during that time. Obviously, even KDH doesn’t know because some of the things reported out there were just false. I appreciate you all coming to enlighten us with this and, hopefully, it will be better presented when KDH comes out with it in the future.”
He also said it’s about messaging — a job that apparently falls to Ford, the city’s main spokeswoman.
“It’s just really getting the word out on what happened,” Wilkerson said. “Going forward, I really want the public to understand that when we get these kinds of questions — and I totally appreciate everybody is concerned about people — what we have as far as financial resources to do the things we want to do.”
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said she was “learning as well.”
“I was unaware that we just had Parks and Recreation employees,” she said. “Why are we still providing the services after hours versus the volunteers?”
‘Primarily homeless’
Perez said “community partners” and the city must work together when warming centers are opened.
“They probably wouldn’t be able to do this without our involvement at all,” he said. “Moss Rose came in and said, ‘We can do this. Does the city want to partner with us?’ The community members who use that facility are primarily homeless.”
The Moss Rose Community Center is owned by the Killeen Housing Authority, which provides rental units for eligible low-income families, seniors and people with disabilities.
Gonzalez asked Perez to talk more about how he uses National Weather Service data to determine whether city employees should be sent to warming centers.
“I don’t want to speak for recreation,” he said. “What I will say is, as more disasters have been happening, most cities across the country and especially in our area have been realizing the importance of this office.”
‘An extreme strain’
But Kubinski did speak for that department.
“This is an extreme strain on our parks already,” he said. “These are duties that are above and beyond what they are expected to do, so to put them on an on-call rotation for something they’re really not compensated for without giving time off the next morning or the next day, to be perfectly transparent, is probably not an option.”
Nash-King said she’s concerned about the legal implications involved in asking employees to do anything that’s “not in their job description,” and Councilman Michael Boyd said “it does appear there are some things that have to be figured out.”
“It’s unfortunate,” he said. “Initially, the conversation was going to be about increasing the temperature until we got into the weeds of it. I do hope some of our community partners do consider stepping up to the plate.”
Perez said that when the Moss Rose Community Center is opened, “we have one person show up and they usually leave because there’s nothing there for them.”
City employees are sent home if no one is using the center at 11:30 p.m. “so they can sleep,” he said.
‘Opened three times’
“This year, we’ve opened three times and the most people that we’ve had stay overnight is four,” Perez said. “The very first time we opened on (Nov. 14), we had four people show up. They got dinner. Two of them left and only two stayed overnight.”
That is not uncommon, according to Kubinski.
“If you look at the trend, the warmer it is, the less people use it,” he said. “If we have 32, 31, 30 degrees, only four people are using it overnight. When we get down into the lower numbers — it’s 20 to 18 — (that’s) where we are seeing the larger numbers. We’re not seeing the usage that is commensurate to the resources we put to it.”
According to city documents, the city manager and Perez decide whether a warming center will be opened per a policy that became effective on Jan. 31, 2020. It provides that Cagle or his “designee” may:
Declare an emergency warming center open when the National Weather Service forecasts a temperature or wind chill below (32 degrees) with or without precipitation, or when recommended by staff.
Close an emergency warming center if the temperature or wind chill reaches (32) or more for a sustained period, or when recommended by staff.
And extend the hours of an emergency warming center based upon the National Weather Service forecast and/or staff recommendation.
The policy also differentiates warming centers and emergency shelters. The purpose of the latter is precisely as the name suggests. That of the former is to provide shelter, including sleeping areas, during “large-scale” emergencies and disasters.
Overnight Saturday, the low in Killeen was expected to be 29 degrees, according to the National Weather Service on Saturday afternoon. Killeen made no announcement on if a warming shelter would open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.