Peter Perez

Peter Perez, director of the Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, talks on Wednesday during a news conference at City Hall about opening the Moss Rose Community Center as a warming center through Christmas morning.

The Moss Rose Community Center is scheduled to open at noon on Thursday as a warming center as Killeen officials prepare for the arrival of Arctic air and wind chills in the single digits.

“The important part of this forecast to really zone in on is the fact that the National Weather Service (in Fort Worth) is not predicting or foreseeing any sort of winter precipitation with these temperatures,” said Peter Perez, director of the Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management during a news conference at City Hall on Wednesday.

