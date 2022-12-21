The Moss Rose Community Center is scheduled to open at noon on Thursday as a warming center as Killeen officials prepare for the arrival of Arctic air and wind chills in the single digits.
“The important part of this forecast to really zone in on is the fact that the National Weather Service (in Fort Worth) is not predicting or foreseeing any sort of winter precipitation with these temperatures,” said Peter Perez, director of the Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management during a news conference at City Hall on Wednesday.
Temperatures in Killeen will remain below freezing from Thursday evening to Christmas Eve, when the high that day is expected to reach 35. On Thursday, the low is forecast to drop to 17, with a wind chill of near zero. Wind gusts are expected to range between 35 and 45 MPH.
“The Moss Rose Community Center of the Killeen Housing Authority is going to serve as our warming center this weekend,” Perez said. “Starting (on Thursday) at noon, they will open up for lunch ... and they will go ahead and stay open. Friday, they’ll be serving breakfast and they will also stay open all day Friday.”
Moss Rose, 1103 E. Avenue E, is also scheduled to remain open on Saturday and through Sunday morning.
“The current plan is Sunday morning, they will close after breakfast,” Perez said. “They normally serve breakfast at around 8 a.m. So after that time is when they will close.”
Between 8 a.m. and re-opening, workers will clean the community center, Perez said.
“Anybody that walks in the doors is welcome as long as they obey the facility rules,” he said. “Once they come in, they will be expected to sign in. Your name is not necessarily important as much as it’s helping us tally up how many people that night came.”
Those who use the community center will have access to tables and chairs.
“There is a TV available,” Perez said. “It always is up to that facility if they have cots or access to cots if they want to set them up.”
Blankets and sleeping bags received during a donation drive in late November may also be distributed.
“I would imagine that during this especially very cold weekend, they’ll probably be handing some of those out,” Perez said. “There’s meals. There are not showers. There are bathrooms.”
Two of the city’s Parks and Recreation employees will be at Moss Rose while the warming center is open.
They “are still the ones who provide that overnight staffing,” Perez said. “Then for security, during normal business hours ... we have a police officer that KPD has graciously supplied someone to come by every two hours just to do a check. Toward the evening hours is when an officer is permanently stationed there with those two recreation employees, and they won’t leave until morning when the recreation employees leave.”
A paramedic with the Killeen Fire Department will also make “courtesy” visits to “check on people” at Moss Rose.
“On Friday, we’re calling for a high around 29,” National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Bradshaw said this week. “So, it will stay below freezing during the day. And on Christmas Eve, it will drop to below 16.”
The high on Christmas is expected to reach 50.
“A surge of Arctic air behind a cold front crossing the U.S. through the week will bring widespread, dangerous wind chill temperatures through much of the central U.S. and a potential flash freeze from the mid-South to the East Coast,” according to the National Weather Service.
No impact to roads, utilities
Perez stressed that even though the Arctic air can be just as damaging to property and deadly to people, this cold front does not compare to Winter Storm Uri.
“The difference between this weekend and what happened with Winter Storm Uri is that last year ... we had a lot of precipitation. We had that snow and that sleet (that) froze and impacted roads.”
Winter Storm Uri from Feb. 13-17, 2021, left millions of people in the dark and killed 246 in 77 Texas counties.
“We’re not expected to have any road or utility impacts,” Perez said.
In a media handout at Wednesday’s news conference, the city mentioned other shelters in Killeen: Families in Crisis (412 E. Sprott St.) and Jesus Hope & Love Mission (818 N. 4th St.). The Salvation Army in Temple (419 W. Avenue G), is also an emergency shelter, Perez said.
“The safety and well-being of our residents is our top priority,” Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King said during the news conference on Wednesday. “Many people only think of weather as being dangerous if there are strong winds or storms involved. But cold weather can be just as deadly. Our residents can rest assured that our teams are prepared to work with our community partners and continue to provide the best services available to our citizens.”
In Harker Heights, Central Fire Station (401 Indian Trail) and Harker Heights Police Department (402 Indian Trail) will be used as warming centers. Copperas Cove officials, as of Wednesday, had not decided whether to open a warming center.
