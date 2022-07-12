A downtown revitalization director will be hired in August — partly to secure a Main Street designation for the city, an official told Killeen City Council members on Tuesday.
“The benefits of participating in the Main Street Program are the resources,” said Edwin Revell, executive director of development services. “We plan to hire a downtown revitalization director, and that is one of the main requirements” of the program. “Once we have that person on board, they will be charged with preparing the Main Street application.”
The Texas Main Street Program is an affiliate of the national organization — Main Street America. It provides “technical expertise, resources and support for Texas Main Street communities in accordance with the National Main Street Four Point Approach of organization, economic vitality, design and promotion.”
Revell said the application to join the program will be submitted around July 2023.
“Then, we will obtain, hopefully, the preliminary designation.”
But full designation won’t come until 2024.
“The application period is open every July,” Revell said. “The intent is to make sure we are prepared to make that submission next July.”
Benefits of becoming a Texas Main Street city include training and professional development for Killeen’s director of downtown revitalization and assistance to Main Street businesses to support branding and marketing.
“This program is extremely important to our growth and future development,” Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said. “It is really important that our city understands the gravity of what this means. The program has been helping revitalize older historic commercial districts for a long time.”
The Texas Historical Commission each year chooses up to five cities for Main Street designation. Across Texas are 90 such communities, including Temple and Waco.
“Mr. Revell, you’ve done a great job,” Councilman Ken Wilkerson said. “It looks like a great program. This is a phenomenal opportunity to take advantage of (marketing Killeen). I look forward to seeing how this plays out.”
The Main Street Program requires that designated cities budget for their programs for at least five years and demonstrate historic commercial fabric and identity; community and private-sector support; financial capacity; demonstrated need; and geographic distribution.
But is it “necessary to rename or create a street downtown Main Street?” Councilman Michael Boyd said. “Do you think it would be wise?”
Revell said that is not a requirement of the Main Street Program and even discouraged renaming a Killeen street.
“We need to continue to preserve our own identity. I think if we just call, for instance, Avenue D Main Street, that is kind of generic. I think we should be more focused on ... our identity and branding.”
Also on Tuesday, council members unanimously, with Jose Segarra and Ramon Alvarez absent, authorized City Manager Kent Cagle to “negotiate and execute contracts with selected recipients for the North Killeen Downtown Start-Up Program. They are:
Twice as Funny, $306,000
Let’s Eat Texas, $89,000
Space Create, $128,578
Khaniesiology, $95,000
Aromas Cigar Lounge, $239,953
Rincon de Panama, $87,500
Braids and Brows by Chris, $19,781.
According to documents, the city of Killeen through the American Rescue Plan Act is “making assistance available to entrepreneurs interested in starting or expanding businesses within the north Killeen and historic downtown area.” The program is intended to “build stronger communities and allow more access to economic opportunities in areas disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.”
Funded through part of the city’s allocated ARPA funds, the Small Business Relief Program and the North Killeen Downtown Start-Up Program have been allocated $1 million.
15 years the city can’t fix the pipes on the north side and keep streets from flooding almost once a month, but our city council can find the time avoid the major problems of the north side and pick a color of lipstick to put on Main Street and host monthly parties at tax payer expense. Congratulations on false accomplishments all to make u look good, while kids are playing in filthy drainage water. WTG u are the best city council and mayor in Killeen history, you will be forever known as the comic and award winning entertainment this city has ever known. Keep wasting tax payer dollar, don’t think the fbi isn’t watching that church on rancier didn’t think they were.
