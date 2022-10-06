City officials have recommended approving five additional positions at the Killeen Police Department.
“During the (fiscal year) 2023 budget presentation, the plan to fund four additional police officers and one additional police sergeant for the police department positions was discussed,” according to staff documents. “The attached ordinance increases the police officer authorizations by four and the police sergeants authorizations by one. Authorizations align with the approved FY 2023 budget. The overall impact to the efficient functioning of the police department will be addressed through a more efficient distribution of responsibilities.”
The added positions are expected to cost $439,649.
For this fiscal year, the Killeen Police Department is authorized to fund 222 officers, 26 sergeants, 10 lieutenants, four police captains and two assistant chiefs of police.
The ordinance required to fund the additional positions “reflects an increase of five authorized positions; from 218 police officers to 222 police officers and from (25) police sergeant authorized positions to 26 authorized positions.”
Staff documents show that the City Council “shall prescribe the number of authorizations in each classification” by ordinance.
That recommendation was among several items included on Tuesday’s consent agenda during a City Council workshop. Here’s a brief look at some of the others:
Council members have been asked to approve a $4.3 million allocation for street maintenance this fiscal year.
“The Transportation Division maintains 566 centerline miles of paved roadways within the city of Killeen, with a total replacement value of $840.4 million,” according to city documents. “On March 23, 2021, Ordinance No. 21-013 was approved, increasing the street maintenance fund by $4,250,000 to address emergency street repairs due to (Winter Storm Uri). Transportation was able to have services performed on 11.61 centerline miles throughout the city.”
Almost six months later, another ordinance was approved, amending the street maintenance fee “to be set in an amount (that) provided funds to assist the transportation division in properly maintaining the transportation system.”
That increase to the street maintenance fee will allow about $4.3 million for annual pavement maintenance, $4 million for cash-funded annual street reconstruction and $1.6 million annually to repay a $24 million bond issue for street reconstruction.
“In (fiscal year 2022), just over 19 centerline miles of surface treatments and striping services were completed throughout the city,” documents show. “City crews make spot repairs and perform crack seal services throughout the year. However, there are larger areas of city roadways that need more extensive work than can be performed by city staff.”
Contracts for asphalt milling and overlay, slurry seal services and pavement marking services are used.
“Public Works staff continues to prioritize roadway projects, focusing on thoroughfares with high traffic and volumes.”
For completing playground improvements through Community Development Block Grant funding at AA Lane Neighborhood Park, council members have been asked to approve a $140,178 bid from Heartland Park & Recreation.
The project includes new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant playground equipment, new tile-surface installation and new shade structure.
In another CDBG project, staff members have asked the council to approve a $327,569 bid to Heartland Park & Recreation for new ADA-compliant playground equipment, new tile-surface installation and new shade structure.
City officials have recommended accepting a $56,402 bid from Greenway to purchase 18 solar LED lights for Conder Park and four such lights at Long Branch Park.
“Conder Park has limited lighting within the park and no existing parking lot lights,” according to staff documents. “There are no lights at the Splash Pad at Long Branch Park. This project aligns with our Parks and Open Space Master Plan and is a principle of a “Complete Park System.”
City officials have already installed “all-in-one” solar LED lights at Fort Hood Regional Trail, Mickey’s Dog Park and Stonetree Golf Club driving range. City employees will install the lights at Conder and Long Branch, according to documents.
The city is expected to spend almost $8 million to expand Fleet Services.
“Funding for the acquisition of replacement vehicles and equipment was approved as part of the city’s FY 2023 budget process,” according to staff documents. “The Fleet Services Division maintains an annual vehicle and equipment replacement schedule. The criteria used to establish this replacement schedule is based upon available funding, number of vehicles per category, age, mileage/hours, repair costs, and department/division feedback.”
The added fleet budget includes four vehicles for the Animal Services Division to be used for the new Fort Hood program ($334,212); three vehicles for the Killeen Police Department’s new Downtown Community Engagement Unit ($183,800); and two vehicles for the Water & Sewer Department’s new water quality program ($96,700).
“This request includes 65 units of fleet approved to be purchased during the FY 2023 budget process, including the nine added units. The 56 units of fleet that are being replaced have exceeded their useful life and have an average age of 11 years and average mileage of 100,000.”
Those are Animal Services (5 units); Aviation (3 units); Development Services (2 units); Public Safety (31 units); Public Works (23 units); and Recreation Services (1 unit).
