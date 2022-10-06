Killeen police

Killeen police officers in September investigate a shooting on North 12th Street near Hall Avenue in north Killeen.

City officials have recommended approving five additional positions at the Killeen Police Department.

“During the (fiscal year) 2023 budget presentation, the plan to fund four additional police officers and one additional police sergeant for the police department positions was discussed,” according to staff documents. “The attached ordinance increases the police officer authorizations by four and the police sergeants authorizations by one. Authorizations align with the approved FY 2023 budget. The overall impact to the efficient functioning of the police department will be addressed through a more efficient distribution of responsibilities.”

