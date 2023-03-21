Charles Kimble

Interim Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble talks about a shooting at Killeen Mall in December 2021.

 File | Herald

City officials are expected to identify prospective candidates to succeed Killeen Interim Police Chief Charles Kimble over the next several days.

“The plan is to coordinate a meeting with the search firm within the next two weeks to review the applicants and possibly narrow the candidate list to those who qualify to interview,” city spokeswoman Janell Ford said.

