City officials are expected to identify prospective candidates to succeed Killeen Interim Police Chief Charles Kimble over the next several days.
“The plan is to coordinate a meeting with the search firm within the next two weeks to review the applicants and possibly narrow the candidate list to those who qualify to interview,” city spokeswoman Janell Ford said.
The application window closed last weekend. Ford said that “we won’t know” how many candidates applied for the position until “we meet with the consultant.”
Public Sector Search & Consulting of Rocklin, California, is conducting the search through a $49,500 contract.
On Nov. 29, 2022, more than five years after he was hired, Kimble, 53, announced his intention to retire from the city of Killeen, effective Jan. 27. Through a Texas Public Information Act request, the Herald obtained the “temporary employee agreement” for Kimble that allows him to remain interim chief for 12 weeks. It was signed on Jan. 18.
“This agreement shall become effective on (Feb. 13) and shall continue for a period of not more than 12 weeks unless otherwise agreed upon by both parties,” according to the agreement. “City agrees to pay (Kimble) ... $6,560.66 per two-week pay period payable in installments at the same time that city executive employees are paid, commencing on the effective date of this agreement.”
On its website, Public Sector Search describes the kind of candidate Killeen officials seek.
“Killeen is seeking a proven leader capable of building on the work completed under Chief Charles Kimble’s leadership. The next chief of police must work hard to develop trusting relationships in the community while simultaneously building a strong police leadership team. The next chief will be a strong leader who takes a data-driven approach to crime and will develop strategies and solutions supported by 21st-century policing principles and practices.”
With 262 officers, the Killeen Police Department has a $38 million budget.
“The chief will need to continue with innovation and progressive practices consistent with police departments that have experienced reforms,” according to the Public Sector Search job posting. “The successful candidate will have at least (10) years of increasingly responsible command and supervisory experience in municipal law enforcement, including five years of administrative responsibility. Advanced executive training is a plus. The salary range for this at-will position is very competitive for the market and region.”
Kimble’s annual salary, when he was hired in August 2017, was $129,726.27. On his retirement day, the city owed him more than $43,000 in a supplemental payout for unused sick leave and vacation days.
Killeen City Council members in August 2017 unanimously confirmed Kimble’s appointment by then-City Manager Ron Olson. Prior to coming to Killeen, Kimble was in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where he spent five years as assistant police chief.
On Jan. 12, about 300 people attended Kimble’s retirement ceremony at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
