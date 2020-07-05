In two days, the Killeen City Council will go over the city’s fiscal year 2021 budget publicly for the first time, looking at how taxpayers’ money and other revenue will be spent.
This week, council members met with City Manager Kent Cagle in separate sessions to review coming fiscal year budget requests from department heads and overall budget status. No details on the upcoming budget were available as of Thursday.
Cagle, in his first year as Killeen city manager, has said he wants to continue making the budget balance along with addressing ongoing priorities, such as employee compensation and infrastructure maintenance.
KILLEEN PAST
Retired city manager Ron Olson was the first outside city manager hired in years and was welcomed for his solid city management and finance experience.
When Olson was hired in 2017, Killeen was struggling financially and deep in debt.
In 2016, city officials had been under pressure to explain issues with the city’s finances and hire a forensic auditor. The council later that year selected an outside auditor, McConnell & Jones of Houston, and signed a contract with the firm in February 2017. The firm said it would not do a forensic audit, but would do a management audit of finances.
The audit report found a history of bad management decisions up through 2016, when the city was $252.9 million in debt. About 26 cents of every property tax dollar was going to pay debt service in that fiscal year, according to the audit which was released in September 2017.
Among the audit’s significant findings were the city’s agreements with developers. Four of these city/owner agreements had been executed prior to city council approval, according to the audit.
Developers agreements remained an issue. Two years after the audit, the Killeen Council voted 4-3 not to impose a one-time charge to developers for growth. The split vote went against city staff recommendations to shift some of the burden off taxpayers.
Also found in the audit was that city department heads, rather than a construction team, managed vertical construction projects, including the construction of two fire stations in fiscal year 2010 and the $27 million Killeen police headquarters on Featherline Road.
In another finding, auditors also said the city improperly transferred money from ratepayers funds to the operating fund.
Against this backdrop, Olson was able to balance the budget for three fiscal years straight. Prior to his departure in 2019, Olson warned the council that if certain things weren’t addressed, the city would be in more debt.
RETIREMENT
Olson said a first step to addressing the city’s finances in approaching the FY21 budget is the city’s retirement fund. There are two approaches to the retirement fund: ad hoc or long-term options.
In a span of more than 50 years, the city has enrolled its employees in the Texas Municipal Retirement System on an ad hoc basis, a short-term projection of funding.
Under the ad hoc method, costs are increasing. In 2038, the ad hoc rate is estimated to exceed what would be paid with an annual repeating rate in the long-term audit. By 2050, the ad hoc cost would be over $30 million.
In the last three calendar years, the city has paid a total of $13.5 million:
2017: $4,264,503
2018: $4,240,200
2019: $5,092,156
In FY20, according to city spokesperson Hilary Shine, the city is budgeted to pay $6.3 million.
If the employee retirement fund formula is not adjusted, the city could go bankrupt by 2038, Olson said after the release of FY20 budget.
Cagle requested a $49,000 independent study on the city’s retirement systems with benefits and human resources consulting firm Segal Company and will discuss the results and possible solutions during FY21 budget talks.
NEXT
Cagle previously said his approach to the upcoming budget is “focused on the basics and trying to do as much as we can with the resources we have.”
The Herald asked council members and Mayor Jose Segarra what they think the top priorities should be for the FY21 budget:
SEGARRA: “The number one priority is a balanced budget without having to sacrifice any services to our citizens. Other areas we will be looking at is our continued repairs and improvement of our infrastructure and public safety.”
BUTCH MENKING: “Priority one should always be a balanced budget. Our city has worked very hard over the last several years to restore our balance sheet and that needs to continue. Public safety has to continue to keep pace with our city’s growth. Crime and Fire/EMS calls for service are a function of population density and resources must expand to meet the growing demand. Our core infrastructure especially in our older areas needs to be upgraded to maintain quality of life for everyone. Retain our best city employees by providing competitive compensation in order to deliver quality city services to our citizens.”
SHIRLEY FLEMING: “I don’t have any feedback on the budget (as of July 1) as I am still looking over it and need to discuss with our city manager.”
GREGORY JOHNSON: “Public safety and infrastructure are my top priorities for this upcoming budget. I want to ensure Killeen PD and it’s community partners have the tools and resources necessary to flatten this continuous spike in crime. Adequate funding is needed for reconstruction of heavily used and aging roads such as Gilmer and Watercrest. It’s very important that we adopted a balanced budget while keeping in mind that many citizens and small businesses are struggling financially because of COVID-19.”
MAYOR PRO TEM JIM KILPATRICK: “I have the following priorities for the 2020-2021 Killeen budget, balance the general fund and all special funds; ensure all first responders are adequately funded, trained and resourced to provide public safety and medical attention for our citizens; provide an increase to compensation and benefits to employees which are below our peer cities to attain a competitive advantage; comply with Senate Bill 2 without calling for an election on the tax rate; and begin the process of increasing pension compensation in TMRS and Firefighter’s Pension.
JUAN RIVERA: Did not respond to multiple calls and emails
STEVE HARRIS: “My top three priorities of the 2021 budget is: buying our way out of our employee retirement system and switching over to a proper and more sensible one; creating more financial resources for our water/sewage and our city street and road repair that do not require tax or fee hikes on the citizens and creating more resources for city staff and service increases in pay, numbers and availability.”
DEBBIE NASH-KING: “My priorities have always been funding for the first responders, senior citizens, youth, economic development and providing the very best services for our residents at our current tax rate. As of today (Wednesday), the city council have not seen the first draft of the proposed budget but I have met with the city manager concerning funding for more youth and young adult activities; recruitment for higher paying jobs for residents; competitive pay for the first responders and city staff and also proper funding for the completion of the Bob Gilmore Senior Center.”
