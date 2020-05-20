A Gatesville-based utility company was granted a $2 million contract to replace old water lines in northwest Killeen. The issue of water quality in the area has been voiced by some constituents for years, according to Councilman Gregory Johnson.
“That water picks up and carries all sorts of dirt, grime, gunk and harmful materials through those old and deteriorating pipes as it makes its way to homes and businesses,” Johnson told the Herald on Wednesday.
With a unanimous vote by the Killeen City Council, TTG Utilities will oversee the project titled “Project 9W” — consisting of 24,000 feet of 6-foot and 8-foot water lines along 13 different streets within the area bordered by West Rancier Avenue, Williamson Drive and Garth Drive.
The one-time total cost is $2,059,264 and will be funded by the 2013 Water and Sewer Bond and the city’s 2020 capital improvement project construction fund.
In a report written by Public Works Director Danielle Singh, the construction will “help eliminate the number of waterline breaks, increase available fire flow and improve water quality in this area.”
The council voted on TTG’s bid on the project on May 12 during a meeting.
Johnson, who said he lives in north Killeen, commented before his vote that the construction is much needed.
Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King also said before she made her vote; she was glad to see that the water lines in that part of the city are being replaced.
No other council member spoke on the issue before or after the vote during the meeting.
Councilwoman Shirley Fleming, whose district covers north Killeen, told the Herald on Wednesday the project “is a long time coming” and that she’s “happy of course with the city moving forward with this project.”
