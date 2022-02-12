With temperatures expected to drop below freezing, the city of Killeen will open a warming center tonight for temporary relief from the cold.
The Rosa Hereford Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., will open from 10 p.m. tonight until 8 a.m. Sunday. If no one is using the centers by 1a.m., the center will close.
City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold and do not offer full sheltering services, as no beds or bedding material is provided.
