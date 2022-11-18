The city of Killeen and the Killeen Housing Authority are offering a warming center to those who need it Friday evening.
The latest forecast from the National Weather Service shows temperatures around 37 degrees with a 30% chance of rain that increases into Saturday morning.
The Moss Rose Center, 1103 E. Avenue E, will open at 8 p.m. for dinner and will stay open overnight to provide shelter to those in need. Liberty Christian Center will provide a breakfast in the morning at the Moss Rose Center. If no one is utilizing the service by 11:30 p.m., then the warming center will close.
City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold. While a meal will be provided, the center does not offer full sheltering services, as no beds or bedding material is provided.
Those looking to donate supplies or food should contact the Moss Rose Center by calling 254-327-1164.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.