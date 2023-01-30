At least two people were waiting to come in from the cold when the Moss Rose Community Center opened as the Killeen warming center at noon Monday.
As a winter storm hit the area, the city has partnered with Moss Rose Community Center, 1103 E Ave. E, to open as a warming center for 24 hours a day until 9 a.m. Thursday. The center which will reopen Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain open until 6 a.m. Friday, city officials said in a news release Monday morning when temperatures were in the upper 20s.
Lunch was served Monday to those who chose to come in out of the cold and seek shelter at the center, run by Killeen Housing Authority. The center will close at 11:30 p.m. each night if no one is utilizing the service, according to the city.
City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold and do not offer full sheltering services, as no beds or showers are provided, according to the city. However, sleeping cots are set up inside.
The city’s policy is to open a warming center if the forecasted temperature or wind chill factor falls to or below 32 degrees. The National Weather Service forecast has the wind chill factor at or below 32 degrees through Thursday morning.
The warming center does accept limited donations. All donations must follow these guidelines:
Food is required to be in original packaging, and should not be expired or require heating.
Blankets must be brand new, odor free and in original packaging.
Unfortunately, the Moss Rose Center can not accept the following: New or used toys, clothing, stuffed animals, bedding, or candy.
Call ahead to 254-327-1164 (ext. 13) to see what is needed, according to the city’s news release.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights will have two locations available for community members to get out of the cold. The warming centers are short-term and will offer a warm dry environment with access to restrooms and bathrooms, according to Heights officials.
The warming centers will be located at the lobbies of Central Fire Station, 401 Indian Trail, and at the police station, 402 Indian Trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.