warming shelter-1.jpg

People are welcomed into the warming shelter at Moss Rose Community Center at noon on Monday during a winter storm warning.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

At least two people were waiting to come in from the cold when the Moss Rose Community Center opened as the Killeen warming center at noon Monday.

As a winter storm hit the area, the city has partnered with Moss Rose Community Center, 1103 E Ave. E, to open as a warming center for 24 hours a day until 9 a.m. Thursday. The center which will reopen Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain open until 6 a.m. Friday, city officials said in a news release Monday morning when temperatures were in the upper 20s.

warming shelter-2.jpg

