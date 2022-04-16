HARKER HEIGHTS — Area residents gathered at Carl Levin Park on Saturday evening to celebrate culture, entertainment and the arts. The planned quarterly Culture on the Square is organized by Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce in Killeen.
Miya Williams, the head coordinator for the event, said it is planned to be held in Killeen once a year and in a different city every three months. The chamber is planning on the event being in Temple in July and plans to go to cities such as Copperas Cove, Hutto and Georgetown.
“Culture on the Square is coming to a city near you, so be prepared,” Williams said. “We’re bringing all the culture, all the economics and all the entertainment to the city.”
The event featured live entertainment, including “The Voice” finalist Jershika Maple.
About 200 people were at the event at about 6:30 p.m.
The event was scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m.
One of the people enjoying the event was Killeen resident Johanna Cooks, who brought her 5-year-old granddaughter Jiselle Coleman.
“I have really enjoyed it,” Cooks said. “My granddaughter ... I should have worn tennis shoes because I’ve been chasing after her the whole time. But it is an outstanding event. I will be here again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.