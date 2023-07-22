Local students had the opportunity to get up-to-date on their vaccines prior to the start of school thanks to a popup clinic and health event put on by the Bell County Indigent Health Services at the Moss Rose Community Center in north Killeen.
“We wanted to do something that dealt with health,” said Ebony Jackson with Bell County Indigent Health Services. “School is getting ready to start, so we put our heads together and we decided that the best thing that we could do partner with Bell County Public Health District so we can provide children and adult vaccines.”
After solidifying the idea of the popup vaccine clinic, Jackson said Bell County Indigent Health Services and the Moss Rose Community Center partnered with other organizations to set up tables and explain the services they provide.
One such organization was the Head Start program, which was a welcome sight to Marquita Vasquez, a mother of four.
Vasquez said she will enroll her 2-year-old in the Head Start program.
“It helps out for him to go to start school,” she said. “My other kids were in Head Start before — the grew up in (it) — so I didn’t know they had Head Start out here.”
The Head Start program is centered around early learning and development for children prior to going to pre-K.
Overall, Vasquez said the event went well.
“It’s a great opportunity to get to know people and collect information that you didn’t know was around,” Vasquez said.
Students in Killeen ISD go back to school on Aug. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.