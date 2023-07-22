Local students had the opportunity to get up-to-date on their vaccines prior to the start of school thanks to a popup clinic and health event put on by the Bell County Indigent Health Services at the Moss Rose Community Center in north Killeen.

“We wanted to do something that dealt with health,” said Ebony Jackson with Bell County Indigent Health Services. “School is getting ready to start, so we put our heads together and we decided that the best thing that we could do partner with Bell County Public Health District so we can provide children and adult vaccines.”

