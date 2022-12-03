CASA presents

Ayadd Outreach Center in Killeen provided Christmas gifts for four foster children identified by the Court-Appointed Special Advocate. From left are Tonyia Johnson, Ayadd board member and chaplain; Sandra Minor, Ayadd executive director; Beverly Ledbetter, CASA; Kevin Lee, CASA; Sabrina Black, Ayadd board member; Sylvia Jorgensen, Ayadd board member; Kimla Johnson, Ayadd board member and secretary; Barbara Maufas, Ayadd board member; and Julius Johnson, Ayadd board member.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

Four siblings in the local foster program will have toys and gifts under their Christmas tree this year thanks to Ayadd Outreach Center, a nonprofit organization based in Killeen that has a mission to prevent underage substance abuse, specifically drinking.

Sandra Minor, executive director of Ayadd, said the organization has provided toys for at least one family for the past four Christmas seasons.

