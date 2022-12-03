Four siblings in the local foster program will have toys and gifts under their Christmas tree this year thanks to Ayadd Outreach Center, a nonprofit organization based in Killeen that has a mission to prevent underage substance abuse, specifically drinking.
Sandra Minor, executive director of Ayadd, said the organization has provided toys for at least one family for the past four Christmas seasons.
“Every year, we make sure a family has a Christmas,” Minor said.
This year, the family was identified by court-appointed special advocates. Due to confidentiality reasons, Minor said she and her team could not know the children’s names, but they were told general gift ideas of things they like.
“They’ll have a nice Christmas; they really will,” Minor said.
Beth Waller of State Farm Insurance chipped in and provided brand-new tablets for all of the children.
Beverly Ledbetter, the court-appointed special advocate, said she was thrilled when Ayadd reached out to provide the children with presents.
“CASA is so appreciative of all the sponsors for our foster kids,” Ledbetter said. “The kids really love it, and we’re just very thankful for people that are willing to sponsor them for Christmas.”
