Two organizations will be hosting food drives in Killeen to combat hunger some families face during the holiday season.
The Killeen Food Care Center — with preparation help from Boy Scout Troop 287 — will provide Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets for active-duty military families.
The meal baskets will be distributed to families Dec. 18 at 9 a.m. People can register for the event at milfanet.org/forthood.
The Food Care Center is partnering with Tyson Foods and the Bob Woodruff Foundation for the drive-thru style event to distribute the food to 650 military families.
The group is also host another food drive which is being sponsored by KWTX and H-E-B. The“ Food For Families” food drive will be held Nov. 19 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Food Care Center. Organizers said the food drive is the single largest drive in Texas.
“Since the first case of COVID was diagnosed in Texas in March of 2020, we have distributed over 5,000,000 pounds of groceries to over 150,000 folks in need in our community — all-time records in our 34 year history,” Raymond Crockrell said, executive Director of the Food Care Center.
Crockell said research done by the Military Family Advisory Network showed that as many as one in six military families are still experiencing food insecurity in the Killeen/Fort Hood area.
The organization said it will except non-perishable food items, though it prefers cash donations. Organizers said Friday their goal is to collect $50,000 and 75,000 of pounds of groceries from the $5 coupons being sold at the checkout at all local area H-E-B stores.
There will be multiple collection sites set up next week at the following locations:
St Christopher’s Episcopal Church
2800 Trimmier Road, Kileen
Immanuel Lutheran Church
3801 Cunningham Road, Killeen
Killeen Bowlerama
922 N. 38th Street, Killeen
First Baptist Church-Killeen
3310 South W.S. Young, Killeen
Grace Christian Center
1401 E. Elms Road, Killeen
St Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church
100 E. FM 2410, Harker Heights
Southside Church of Christ
1505 Trimmier Road, Killeen
