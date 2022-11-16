Food for Families

Students from KISD volunteer time to sort and organize food donations at the Special Events center in 2019 for the Food for Families drive.

 File photo

Typically the largest one-day food drive in the area, the annual Food For Families project is collecting donations at dozens of locations throughout Central Texas, including Killeen.

Volunteers from the Boy Scouts of America, Longhorn Council, H-E-B Grocery Company and other community organizations will be set up throughout Central Texas to collect non-perishable food to stock the shelves of area food banks and pantries beyond the holiday season. Organizers put together a short list of items they would like to receive: Canned meats, including tuna, chili, stew, chicken; canned vegetables; sugar, corn meal, pasta, pasta sauce, cereals, flour, baby food, peanut butter, dry beans, flour and rice.

