Typically the largest one-day food drive in the area, the annual Food For Families project is collecting donations at dozens of locations throughout Central Texas, including Killeen.
Volunteers from the Boy Scouts of America, Longhorn Council, H-E-B Grocery Company and other community organizations will be set up throughout Central Texas to collect non-perishable food to stock the shelves of area food banks and pantries beyond the holiday season. Organizers put together a short list of items they would like to receive: Canned meats, including tuna, chili, stew, chicken; canned vegetables; sugar, corn meal, pasta, pasta sauce, cereals, flour, baby food, peanut butter, dry beans, flour and rice.
All donated food serves the people in the county in which it was collected, according to organizers. In 2020 food drive, more than 2.6 million pounds of food was collected throughout Central Texas.
Raymond Cockrell, executive director of Killeen the Food Care Center, 210 N. 16th St., said this year’s local goal is 400,000 pounds of groceries.
Cockrell said the Food Care Center will be a “home base” for food donations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
Killeen-area drop off locations in the Killeen area include:
Killeen Food Care Center, 210 N. 16th St.
St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 2800 Trimmier Rd (starts at 8 a.m.)
H-E-B, 2990 Business U.S. Highway 190
Helping Hands Ministry: 2210 Holland Road
Gatesville Care Center/Fire Department, 109 S. 23rd St,
