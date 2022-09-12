About 100 people on Monday attended an event to showcase the new CSI Aviation hangar at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.

“It is a great day for the city of Killeen and this airport,” Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King said. “This is a beautiful symbol of growth and moving forward. We want to thank our airport director, city staff, CSI Aviation, community partners and everyone who had a role in making this a reality.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.