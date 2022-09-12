About 100 people on Monday attended an event to showcase the new CSI Aviation hangar at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
“It is a great day for the city of Killeen and this airport,” Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King said. “This is a beautiful symbol of growth and moving forward. We want to thank our airport director, city staff, CSI Aviation, community partners and everyone who had a role in making this a reality.”
The Federal Aviation Administration in 2021 awarded the airport a $10.6 million grant for multiple construction projects, including the 21,900-square-foot hangar leased by CSI Aviation for the relocation of its regional maintenance facility. CSI also has bases in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and West Palm Beach, Florida, according to its website.
“(Airport) staff is committed to safe flights for all pilots and passengers and employees who work hard to provide services at the airport,” Nash-King said. “The services at this hangar will be no different in providing what’s best for customers.”
CSI, an air transportation and air charter company that’s operated a temporary hangar at the airport since 2019. is expected to employ more than 40 employees, including pilots, medical crews, mechanics and administration staff at the new hangar.
“I’m very happy we have a transportation facility like this,” said U.S. Rep. John Carter, who attended the event. “Good luck, CSI. We know you will be successful and we look forward to working with you.”
Carter represents Texas District 31 in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Features at the new hangar include six multi-directional doors that can be configured differently, as well as four crew rooms and a locker room to accommodate an on-call aviation team, corporate office space and maintenance repair office space. Also, the hanger can accommodate up to five aircraft for repair, has a state-of-the-art LED lighting and fire suppression system and radiated heating and high value fans epoxy flooring.
“At a time, (the airport) was a beautiful terminal,” state Rep. Brad Buckley said. “Now, you’re seeing the second step of that. Killeen is a great place to do business. Thank you, CSI, for your investment in our community.”
The hangar will support the company’s air charter and air transportation solutions for passengers, cargo and medical missions, and will be a centralized maintenance facility and air ambulance base. It will hold King Air 200 and Beechcraft 1900 aircraft.
“We are very, very glad to be in Killeen, Texas,” CSI CEO Allen Weh said. “We’re obviously here to celebrate our new facility. This is the very first hangar on what I hope to be more facilities. We think we bring big value to the neighborhood and are glad to be here.”
CSI maintains charter services and has “various (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) capabilities available for government agencies and corporate customers that require certain types of aircraft for specialized surveillance missions.”
