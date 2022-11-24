Though Thursday’s rains forced festivities inside, a Christian outreach mission in downtown Killeen opened its doors to all for a Thanksgiving meal.
Dozens of people came through the doors of Jesus, Hope and Love Mission for a traditional Korean meal of beef bulgogi over rice and kimchi salad during lunchtime Thursday.
The meal is scheduled to go until 1 p.m. Thursday at the mission, 818 N. Fourth St. in Killeen.
The day marked the 13th time the mission, headed by Pastor Steve Chae, has fed the community for Thanksgiving and the first since 2019 that it has been able to be in-person. In 2020 and 2021 — due to COVID — the mission delivered the meals to those who had signed up.
“It’s great. It’s wonderful,” Chae said of having the in-person meal. “The pandemic locked everything up, so I’m glad today we can just open up to the public.”
Enjoying the meal together Thursday were Killeen residents Johnny Best and his friends Keith and Robert Brown, who are brothers.
“Steve’s been doing this for years, and I’m proud and honored to be associated with him and know him and his wife, and it’s really a blessing what he’s doing for the community — not just now, but on a daily basis,” Keith Brown said.
Best concurred with his friend’s statement.
“It’s actually a blessing, because when you see people doing such great deeds like Steve has and like he’s doing, this is gratifying to have someone look out for you and show that they care about your health and well-being,” Best said.
For Robert Brown, he was grateful to be spending the time with his brother and his friend.
“I’ve just come to spend some quality time with my brother,” he said. “I come to have supper with him every Sunday, but we decided we’ll have Thanksgiving together today. It’s always a blessing to spend some time with your family.”
Both Keith Brown and Best said they have known Chae for years, and he helped them get back on their feet when they found themselves homeless.
It is the message of hope that Chae said he intends to spread with his Thanksgiving meal, which is why all the boxes of food were affixed with an inspirational message and Bible verse.
“I (am) not able to go visit them individually,” he said. “So this is a paper I can send and say, ‘Hey.’ Some people, they forgot about the season of hope. Some people may be sitting back there crying out, but we give them one piece of paper.”
Chae said his ultimate vision is to have a free Thanksgiving feast that brings in the community of all colors, races and backgrounds in a large venue like the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
“We come together to make a difference in this country and make a difference in this city,” Chae said.
