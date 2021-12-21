1. Yes. If a department head is doing a bad job and the city manager won’t act, it’s needed.

2. Yes. It’s a crucial safeguard against poor hiring decisions and conflicts of interest.

3. No. It would only muddle the leadership structure and damage employee morale.

4. No. It would make it harder to recruit and retain qualified city leaders at all levels.

5. Unsure. Council oversight may be good, but perhaps not to such a significant extent.

