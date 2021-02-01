The city of Killeen and the Killeen Parks and Recreation Department are looking for coaches for youth sports and participants for the upcoming seasons. Anyone interested in becoming a youth sports coach can apply at the city’s website, according to a post on the city of Killeen Facebook page.
More information will also be available by emailing kpr-athletics@killeentexas.gov.
Kids between the ages of 4 and 15 can participate in the upcoming seasons of baseball, softball and t-ball, according to the Facebook page.
The cost is $50 per player and registration runs through Feb. 19.
