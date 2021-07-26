Killeen parks officials, along with associates from a Williamson County engineering firm met Monday night for an immersive Parks Master Plans workgroup discussion.

The workgroup was held at Lions Club Community Park Senior Center on Stan Schlueter Loop.

HALFF Associates, along with Parks and Recreation Director Joe Brown took part in the meeting.

The event started off with a presentation and recap of “Love Your Park Day,” which was held July 10 at Stewart Park on North 24th Street.

HALFF Associate Project Manager Chelsea Irby gave a rundown of how the day went.

Volunteers met at Stewart Park at 8 a.m. that day and got to work planting 20 trees along the trails. The turnout was even more impressive, since the planting was done in the rain.

“It was such an awesome day,” Brown said. “Love Your Parks day is really tremendous. I think it will help create a real sense of ownership in the parks.”

The Lions Club Foundation also donated $5,910 to help beautify both Stewart Park and Lions Neighborhood Park.

Brown said he plans on holding more Love Your Park Days in the future.

PARTS OF THE PLAN

After the presentation, HALFF Associates split attendees into groups to discuss three main initiatives in the Parks Master Plan: Park growth, trails and operations and maintenance. Groups rotated after about 15 minutes of discussion at each station.

Operations and maintenance was run by James Hemenes, HALFF Associate and director or operations and maintenance. He explained that this part of the plan focused on four main parks, otherwise called community parks: Lions Club Community Park, Conder Park, Long Branch Park and Killeen Community Park. Hemenes said the goal was to approve the efficiency and effectivity of these parks, which account for nearly 500 acres of parks space.

One way this could be executed is to address what Hemenes calls “Grow Zones,” or space that is only mowed twice a year at most. This is mainly space that is under-utilized within a parks system. Other areas with heavy usage, such as grass near sidewalks, would be maintained normally at least twice a week.

Grow Zones would be weeded, then seeded with native grass seed and wildflowers to give the area a better aesthetic.

Hemenes said Brown has budgeted about $2.2 million toward operations and maintenance at these parks.

Trail systems were a key point during discussions Monday. That portion was led by HALFF project manager Matt Bucchin, who said it would serve the system well to create connectivity between parks.

There were several ways in which Bucchin said this could be done.

Improvements and attempts to connect park systems would include the installation of sidewalks, greenway trails and linear trails.

Bucchin also said creating intersecting loop trails would provide the ability for such trails to be connected to recreational space such as a pavilion off trail.

Brown said he plans on using American Rescue Plan funds to complete sidewalk installation in the parks system, especially Long Branch, where he says one major street runs right through the park.

“Long Branch Park forgot about pedestrian accessibility,” Bucchin noted Monday.

The next station was run by Irby, who discussed park growth and what it meant for surrounding properties. It was made very clear by HALFF that most of the neighborhood parks in Killeen were not very well maintained, and it was affecting the values of properties near them. Bucchin indicated that he did a study of three of the city’s neighborhood parks and saw a disturbing trend.

“A fiscal assessment showed negative property values near Maxdale Park. We also saw negative property values near Stewart Park. We looked at Heritage Oaks, which showed a minimal increase in value until you began moving away from it,” Bucchin said. “How can we create community wealth by improving the parks system?”

A PowerPoint going over the topics discussed Monday night will be available on the city’s Parks Master Plan website.

Go to Killeenparks.com for more information about events, presentations and ways to get involved with helping the city improve its park system.