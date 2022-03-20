It’s going to cost, but if the Killeen City Council votes to approve the $512,470 deal with Sports Fields Solutions, three Killeen parks will be getting new multi-sport fields.
According to the staff report from Recreation Services to the council, there is no sports field at Stewart Park and Phyllis Park and the field that is at Conder Park is non-irrigated and “unsafe for recreational play.”
The quote from Sports Fields Solutions includes stripping vegetation, installing new irrigation systems and placing over 4000 tons of sandy loam in total for Conder, Stewart and Phyllis Parks.
Sports Fields Solutions has built sports fields for Baylor University, the City of Conroe, University of Texas at San Antonio and Denton ISD, along with others.
During a council meeting on March 15, Councilwoman Mellisa Brown asked Parks and Recreation Executive Director Joe Brown why Recreation Services decided to go with Sports Fields Solutions rather than the other company they also consulted. Joe said that while both companies are great and have extensive backgrounds, he felt that Sports Fields Solutions was the better option.
“Looked at them both, apples to apples, and Sports Fields Solutions just had a better cost,” Joe said.
Council member Michael Boyd asked Joe about the size of the fields.
“The field at Conder Park is going to be a little bit larger than a rectangular football field,” Joe said. “We’ll have more flexibility at that field to play more than just one sport.”
Joe said that he can see the field being used by teams for practice and competition since the field will be a competition field.
“The fields at Stewart and Phyllis Parks are a little bit less in size but the goal there was to create safe and viable spaces for kids to play on,” he said.
If the deal is approved, Joe said that he expects the project to begin in either the end of May or early in June. He did not give a completion date but did say that the turf project will take 50 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.