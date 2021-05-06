As the city’s youth sports leagues continue to grow, finding space for practices and games while also maintaining other recreation programs is starting to become an issue.
“We can only grow them so much and those leagues really have a huge footprint on our recreational facilities,” Killeen’s Executive Director of Recreation Services Joe Brown said at Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting.
The city is writing up a formal agreement with Killeen Independent School District to use Palo Alto, Rancier, Charles Patterson and Manor Middle Schools, as well as the three high schools in Killeen to use their gyms and field space. The agreement formalizes what has been a verbal agreement for years.
The move will allow the city recreation leagues to grow and free up space at city facilities for other programming, according to Brown. The only budget impact would be to pay for staffing of supervisors to open the school buildings.
The council is expected to vote on the agreement at its Tuesday meeting. If approved the agreement would expire on Dec. 31, 2024.
