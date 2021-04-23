Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.