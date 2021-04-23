The Killeen Animal Services is joining forces with Petco Love in a shared mission to help reunite lost pets with their families should they go missing.
Petco Love Lost is a new searchable national database that uses patented facial recognition technology to make finding lost pets quicker and easier, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
This tool, which began Friday, will be easily accessible to participating animal organizations nationwide as well as to any pet parent or person who finds a lost pet. Uploaded photos of a missing dog or cat are immediately scanned to determine whether the lost pet is at a participating shelter, like Killeen Animal Shelter, or with a neighbor in the community.
The Petco Love Lost database uses facial recognition technology to find missing cats and dogs, according to the city.
“We see firsthand how quickly a pet can go missing, whether they were curious, following a scent, wandered through an open gate or became scared during a storm,” Jessica Dunagan, the Killeen Animal Services manager, said. “We work tirelessly to care for pets that are awaiting their forever homes or are lost and need help getting back to their families. There’s nothing more rewarding than reuniting families with their beloved pets, and with Petco Love Lost, we’re confident there will be many more happy reunions right here in Killeen.”
“We know that one in three pets goes missing in its lifetime, an estimated 10 million pets each year, and we’re not okay with that,” Petco Love President Susanne Kogut, said. “That gives us 10 million reasons why we created Petco Love Lost, because we believe nothing is more important than keeping people and pets together for a lifetime of love. Together with Killeen Animal Services, our goal is to keep pets where they belong — at home, with you.”
Any residents that have lost or found a pet, Petco Love Lost is available to help get them home. Visit www.petcolovelost.org or join the conversation at @PetcoLoveLost on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter via hashtags #PetcoLoveLost and #LoveandFound, according to the news release.
Killeen Animal Shelter, 3118 Commerce Drive, is open for adoptions Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information about Killeen Animal Services along with a link to view adoptable animals online is available at killeentexas.gov/animals.
