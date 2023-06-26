WEATHER Graphic

The City of Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has partnered with community organizations to open cooling centers to help those in our community stay cool and hydrated, according to a news release issued Monday.

According to the release, the Killeen Housing Authority’s Moss Rose Center, at 1103 E. Avenue E, will be open on Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 5 p.m., offering an air-conditioned environment, water and a meal to anyone who needs it.

