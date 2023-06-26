The City of Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has partnered with community organizations to open cooling centers to help those in our community stay cool and hydrated, according to a news release issued Monday.
According to the release, the Killeen Housing Authority’s Moss Rose Center, at 1103 E. Avenue E, will be open on Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 5 p.m., offering an air-conditioned environment, water and a meal to anyone who needs it.
“The Friends in Crisis Shelter, at 412 East Sprott Street, is already open daily, but will begin their intake process any day the forecasted mid-day temperatures are above 100 degrees, opening at 1 p.m. and remaining open overnight,” the release said. “The shelter closes every morning after breakfast around 7 a.m. to allow staff an opportunity to deep clean the facility.”
As a reminder, City of Killeen buildings are always open to the public and available for cooling off during each facility’s normal business hours. Those buildings include City Hall, libraries, the Recreation Center, Police Headquarters, etc.
Citizens who would like to donate water, can drop it off at any Killeen Fire Station and let them know it is for the cooling centers.
for more information contact the City of Killeen Communications Department at (254) 501-7755 or the Friends in Crisis Shelter at (254) 245-8269.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.