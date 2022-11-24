Editor’s Note: The Herald is featuring area residents this week about their holiday traditions. Look for more features on local residents throughout the week in the Herald.
When longtime Killeen pastor Jimmy Towers was growing up in San Antonio, his family holiday celebrations were few and far between, but that began to change after he started dating his future wife in high school.
“I came from a pretty dysfunctional family, so from the standpoint of holidays, special events, and things like that, it was pretty weak,” said Towers, pastor at Lifeway Fellowship on East Elms Road.
“My mother’s family was rather large, so there were some moments in my childhood where there were family gatherings, but not in my own household. Dysfunctional is the best word I can use to describe it. We just didn’t participate very often in large family events.
“It wasn’t until I asked a cute girl for a date when I was a senior in high school that I ended up in a family of strong traditions.”
That cute girl became Towers’ wife and they have been married now for 56 years. He and Kay have two children and four grandchildren, and not only does everyone get together for holidays, there are plenty of customary traditions to go along with all the holiday decorations and elaborate meals.
“One of my favorites that she (Kay) brought to the table for Thanksgiving … our son has two sons and our daughter has two daughters, and after the meal, we all sit around the table and each one of us has a candle,” Towers said. “My wife starts by lighting her candle and answering the question, ‘What am I most thankful for?’ Then she lights the candle of the person next to her and it goes around the table like that until it gets to me.
“My younger grandson, who is now 14, when he was seven or eight, he was sitting next to me, and when his candle was lit, he said, ‘I’m thankful for me.’ Everybody laughed, but I thought, ‘You know, wait a minute. If we’re not thankful for who we are personally, the rest of it doesn’t work out very well.’”
Thanksgiving dinner for the Towers clan is a traditional menu, as well, but with a modern-day twist. Instead of hours in the kitchen, they order out.
“It’s typical, in a sense,” Towers said. “I guess it was after we moved to Killeen that we discovered Cracker Barrel makes a really great Thanksgiving dinner, so we don’t do all the preparation and cooking anymore.
“We just go pick it up at 11:30 on Thanksgiving Day. Of course, my wife’s tradition is that she can’t put it on the table in those containers. It has to be put in appropriate Thanksgiving containers. We deviate from turkey and dressing at Christmas time (and) we have tamales. That goes back to our San Antonio roots.”
Another holiday tradition is exchanging special Christmas tree ornaments every year, and also delivering meals to families in need.
“My son and his wife and their two sons live in Waco,” Towers said. “Before they come to the table at our home, they do meal deliveries for shut-ins out of their church. That’s a significant part of their tradition, and then, of course, they bring that conversation to our table.
“We do a lot of that ourselves. There are people in our church family who are older and homebound, and we provide meals and special kinds of things for them. Verbalizing thanksgiving is one thing, but actually being thankful and showing it is another part of it.”
As always, Towers delivered a special message at church the Sunday before Thanksgiving. And this year, that message carries an extra special meaning.
“Part of my Thanksgiving focus this year is, our church is about to enter into a partnership with another church. My church (attendance) had declined a bit … there was COVID and then after COVID, we had that big freeze in February a year ago, and it broke the water pipes in our building and our building got flooded. We spent months renovating our building and we lost a lot of families.
“Along comes another brand-new church — also a Baptist church — that is really having a great growth experience. They are busting at the seams of their rented space. We sat down to see how we could help, one thing led to another, and the Sunday after Thanksgiving, we’re having a joint worship celebration with his congregation, which will more than double our attendance.
“The next Sunday, they will occupy our worship space at 11 o’clock, and we’ll move all of our Sunday morning activities to earlier in the morning. So starting Dec. 4, we’ll end up with two churches in one building.”
So when Thanksgiving dinner is finished and the candle lighting ceremony begins, Towers’ gratitude list will be the last one shared. It will probably go something like this:
“Our family gatherings are the best part about the holidays. We get to see each other to some degree on a regular basis, but Thanksgiving and Christmas are probably the only two times we’re able to get everybody together in one spot.
“So this year, I’m thankful for family. Spiritually, I’m thankful for the opportunity to share love and grace to other people. My mentality is kind of bound up in the old phrase, ‘I’m too blessed to be distressed.’”
