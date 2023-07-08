The Killeen Police Department says it is accepting applications for the KPD Citizens Police Academy.
The Killeen Police Department says it is accepting applications for the KPD Citizens Police Academy.
During the academy, residents will be able to learn more about police procedures and operations, KPD said in a social media post on Friday.
The academy will be 11 weeks long on Monday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. including one Saturday session reserved for a day at the range.
The first day will begin Aug. 7 with deadlines for applications ending July 21.
To learn more and apply go to www.killeentexas.gov/252/Crime-Prevention, or email the Crime Prevention Unit at crimeprevention@killeentexas.gov.
