Between June 15 and June 16, Killeen police arrested a total of 12 individuals — ranging in age from 20 to 48 — in a prostitution sting.
Eight of the 12 were charged with prostitution, three of the 12 were charged with solicitation of prostitution and one was charged with an unrelated charge, according to a news release from police.
Officers in the department’s Organized Crime Unit conducted the undercover operation as a result of an increase of complaints of prostitution in the city, police said.
The individuals arrested were:
- Monique Davila, 31, Prostitution
- Diana Arispe, 34, Prostitution
- Nadia Browder, 38, Prostitution
- Heaven Sarmiento, 20, Prostitution
- Elyshia Bullion, 22, Prostitution
- Lawrence Daniels, 45, Prostitution
- Jiaya Hunter, 21, Prostitution
- Stephany Ann Carver, 40, Prostitution and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon
- Angelo Frazier, 48, Solicitation of Prostitution
- Jose Luis Facundo, 26, Solicitation of Prostitution
- Daniel James Estrada, 36, Solicitation of Prostitution
- Rakeem Jamal Nelson, 31, Felon in Possession of a Weapon
Its easier to scam perverts than it is to solve Murders.
...
Only in KILL'EM will one witness an active municipal idiocracy, run by those royal overlords.
