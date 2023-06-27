CRIME graphic

Between June 15 and June 16, Killeen police arrested a total of 12 individuals — ranging in age from 20 to 48 — in a prostitution sting.

Eight of the 12 were charged with prostitution, three of the 12 were charged with solicitation of prostitution and one was charged with an unrelated charge, according to a news release from police.

(1) comment

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Its easier to scam perverts than it is to solve Murders.

...

Only in KILL'EM will one witness an active municipal idiocracy, run by those royal overlords.

