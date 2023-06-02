A social media post from the Killeen Police Department about the city’s youth curfew has stirred up a number of comments online with a range of views.
The Killeen Police Department on Thursday morning made a post on its Facebook page reminding parents and youth of the curfew in the Killeen area.
The curfew began June 1 with hours depending on the days of the week.
For Sunday to Thursday, the curfew — for youth under 17 — is 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day.
For Friday and Saturday the curfew is set for midnight to 6 a.m., which is an hour later then the other days.
By Friday afternoon, the Facebook post had over 200 shares with dozens of comments expressing a variety of opinions on the longstanding city curfew law, which was reapproved last month by the Killeen City Council.
Tammy Coleman commented on the post: “Just my opinion but curfew should be 10 PM every night. There is really no reason kids should be out after that. Exceptions would include driving to or from work.” This comment received over 20 likes in favor.
Following this comment, there are similar views on the subject.
“The city is basically raising the kids anyway in some instances because parents aren’t being parents,” Shaunta Dunbar stated.
There are also individuals who said the city should not be in charge of a curfew for children.
“Why is the city trying to parent children. Let the parents, parent! No need for a curfew, Govt has no business creating laws on how to parent.” Palakiko NievesQuintanilla posted.
John Randy Savell agreed: “This entire concept is laughable. Kids under 17 are out at all hours during the school year, what makes summertime different?”
