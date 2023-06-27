A 42-year-old man has been charged and arrested in a hit-and-run fatality on May 1, Killeen police announced Tuesday.
The man, Michael Terrance Sneed, reportedly turned himself into the Bell County Jail Monday after Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson signed a warrant for his arrest.
Sneed is accused of hitting Rasha Kendrick, 48, around 12:30 a.m. May 1 in the 4600 block of East Central Texas Expressway and leaving the scene of the accident.
Kendrick died at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights not long after the accident.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim entered the outside lane of the roadway when a vehicle traveling eastbound struck the woman. A second vehicle, also traveling eastbound, subsequently struck the woman. The second vehicle left the scene without providing required information or rendering aid, police said in May.
