Michael Terrance Sneed

Michael Terrance Sneed

 Courtesy Photo

A 42-year-old man has been charged and arrested in a hit-and-run fatality on May 1, Killeen police announced Tuesday.

The man, Michael Terrance Sneed, reportedly turned himself into the Bell County Jail Monday after Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson signed a warrant for his arrest.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.