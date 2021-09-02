A man was airlifted in stable condition to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple early Thursday morning after being shot, Killeen police said Thursday afternoon.
Around 2 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the 700 block of Cardinal Avenue.
When they arrived, they observed a man who had a gunshot wound.
The incident is still under investigation.
