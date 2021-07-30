Killeen police have arrested one of their own and accused her of a felony crime, the department said late Friday.
Police investigated a domestic disturbance on Wednesday, an incident involving an off-duty officer. During the investigation, police determined that a 5-year-old child was “recklessly injured during the domestic,” police said in a news release.
The Bell County District Attorney charged 29-year-old Laura Smith with injury to a child under 17.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Smith on the charge Friday, setting her bond at $50,000.
Smith has been with the department since December 2018 and is on paid administrative leave, pending an internal affairs investigation, the release said.
“We hold the officers of the Killeen Police Department to the highest standards, both on and off duty, and this incident will be fully investigated to ensure accountability,” said Police Chief Charles Kimble. “The criminal investigation will be handled in accordance to Texas laws in coordination with the District Attorney’s Office. The Police Department has initiated an Internal Affairs investigation to follow the due process procedure set forth by Civil Service Rules.”
