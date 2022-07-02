Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal trespass was reported at midnight Thursday in the 4200 block of Waterproof Drive.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 12:01 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of North 10th Street and East Dean Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:17 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of 18th Street and East Rancier Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:58 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Timberline Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Cascade Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Waterfall Drive.
A warrant arrest for another agency was made at 5:04 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Community Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 6:28 a.m. Friday in the 6200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 8000 block of 46th Street.
A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 10:11 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Old Farm-to-Market Road 440 and West Elms Road.
A warrant arrest for another agency was made at 1:20 p.m. Friday in the 5700 block of Schneider Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of White Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Crockett Drive.
A warrant arrest for another agency was made at 4:45 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Cheyenne Road.
Shoplifting was reported at 6:52 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A warrant arrest for another agency was made at 11:14 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Alamo Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces was reported at 11:44 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 28th Street.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 12:17 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Western St. on suspicion of displaying fictitious license plates.
Suspicious person was reported at 8:10 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 11:27 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 11:34 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:14 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Howe Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 3:24 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Third Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:54 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 6:49 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Avenue E on suspicion of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and a Lampasas Municipal Court Warrant.
An arrest was made at 6:49 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Avenue E on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance over 4 grams but under 200 grams, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, interference with public duties, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with an attempt to impair, unlawful carrying of a weapon, expired driver’s license, expired motor vehicle registration and no seat belt.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:38 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Avenue E.
Noise disturbance was reported at 10:15 p.m. Friday on Steele Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:49 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.