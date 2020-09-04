Through its investigation of a March homicide, the Killeen Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying two “persons of interest,” the department said on its Facebook page Thursday.
Around 6:30 p.m. on March 16, Killeen police responded to shots fired calls in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
When they arrived, they located a man, later identified as 22-year-old Terrance Darnell Iles, unresponsive in a parking lot with a gunshot wound.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced Iles dead at the scene.
Anyone who knows the individuals in the surveillance photos or knows anything about the homicide can call 254-501-7822.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.