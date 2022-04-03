March is officially over, and the city of Killeen still stands at 11 criminal homicides for the year, recording none in the last week of the month. Killeen police reported homicides on a regular basis throughout the month, however, with nine of the 11 criminal homicides this year happening in the month of March alone.
As it has in recent years, however, the Killeen Police Department continues to have several of the homicide incidents still open with no apparent resolution.
Out of nine March homicide events (two were double homicides), Killeen police have cleared three of the cases. In one of the homicides, the primary suspect died. In the two double homicides, the primary suspect has been charged with the crimes.
With five clearances out of 11 homicide cases this year, it makes a clearance rate of 45% thus far.
A clearance rate includes cases the department passes off to the district attorney for prosecution, or are cleared by “extraordinary means,” such as the death of the primary suspect, according to the FBI.
Clearance rates
Comparatively, in 2021, according to data obtained by Killeen PD, the department cleared six of 18 homicides for a clearance of 33%. In 2020, according to crime statistics from the Texas Department of Public Safety, KPD cleared 15 of 26 criminal homicides, producing a clearance rate of 57.7%.
According to the DPS report for 2020, the most recent year available in the report, Killeen police cleared a total of 441 out of 3,960 violent crime cases for a total clearance rate of 11.1%. Texas DPS reported data for murder, rape, robbery, assault, burglary, larceny and auto theft.
Compared to other Bell County departments in 2020, however, Killeen was about on par with them. For example, Bell County Sheriff’s Office cleared a total of 11.2% and Temple police cleared a total of 11%. Smaller departments such as Belton PD, Harker Heights PD and Nolanville PD had significantly smaller crime rates but higher clearance rates of 31.5%, 19.8% and 16.7%, respectively.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble issued a statement Friday in response to the rise of homicides in March.
“The Killeen Police Department is concerned as the rest of the community of the increased incidents of Homicides in our community, especially concerning the young ages of the victims involved in these cases,” Kimble said. “Our officers and detectives are working diligently to solve these cases. We ask people who are in violent domestic relationships to ask for assistance and they can always reach out to the police department or other community resources. We also know that arresting people who illegally sell illicit drugs is only part of the solution and people who are struggling with addiction should seek help. Lastly, we continue to work with our community partners to help those that may be suffering with mental illness.”
Low clearance rates have been a concern within the department since 2018 when the U.S. Department of Justice presented the department with data from a study that looked at Killeen’s population from 1930 and its number of violent crimes from 2007 to 2017.
At the time of the study, Kimble had recently been hired as the top law enforcement officer of the department and he wanted to get a snapshot of where the department needed to focus its efforts.
In the last couple of years, Killeen PD’s homicide clearance rates have been below the national average.
In the most recent Uniform Crime Reporting data from the FBI — 2020 — the nationwide average for clearances of homicides was around 49.7%, down from around 61% in 2019.
At the end of the DOJ report for KPD, it proposed “technical assistance for KPD aimed at improving homicide clearance rates through the implementation of best practices.”
In July 2020, Kimble told the Herald that it had made quick progress on some recommendations from the DOJ, including hiring a crime analyst to support the department’s data-driven approach and increasing its presence at community crime forums and other events.
Shots Fired
As reported by the Herald earlier in March, nine of the 11 people killed this year have been shot. Since Jan. 1, Killeen police have responded to 11 fatal shootings. Police did not specify if the all homicide victims died by gunshot. Police have reported that nine had been shot. Also this year, police have also responded to 13 non-fatal shootings and 34 deadly conduct incidents related to a shots fired call, according to Killeen PD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
Violent Crime
According to the most recent data on the Killeen Police Department website, the city reported a higher rate of violent crime in January of this year compared to January 2021.
This year, there were a total of 90 violent crimes, including homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. In January 2021, there were 78.
The department also has 34 total vacancies as of January. The department’s demographics data is also available on its website.
As of Jan. 31, KPD had 260 sworn officers with 18 vacancies. It had 71 full-time civilians on the force with 16 vacancies.
Homicide list
The list of homicides in Killeen for 2022 is:
Jan. 6: Roderick Pollard, 41, was fatally shot at the Obok Restaurant and Club at 2815 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen. Police have not yet announced an arrest.
Jan. 8: Elvin Joel Vale Crespo, 31, was found deceased inside a residence in the 300 block of 22nd Street. Police have not yet announced an arrest.
March 5: Ketrelle Bolden, 31, was fatally shot in the 1300 block of North Gray Street. Police have not yet announced an arrest.
March 7: Robin Lynn Ashford, 49, was found dead inside an apartment that had caught fire in the 4300 block of Lake Road in Killeen. Police officially classified it as a homicide two days later. Police have not yet announced an arrest.
March 10: Nicholas Gage Debrum, 19, was shot — ultimately fatally — at Village at Fox Creek Apartments in Killeen. He died March 11 at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. Police have not yet announced an arrest.
March 11: Neosha A. Johnson, 25, was fatally shot and found in a residence in the 5800 block of Redstone Drive. Police have closed this case due to the death of the primary suspect.
March 12: Makayla Martin, 11, and Alyssa Whitfield, 6, were fatally shot during a domestic incident at a residence in the 400 block of Vega Lane. Kendrick Donnell Gaines, 39, has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
March 22: Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, was fatally shot at a cemetery in the 13000 block of State Highway 195. Police have not yet announced an arrest.
March 24: A’lik Wilson, 15, and 18-year-old Revierra Elizabeth Aline Gibson were fatally shot at a residence in the 600 block of Brook Drive. Police said Friday that 17-year-old Ruben Joel Fuentes Jr. was arrested and charged with two counts of murder.
