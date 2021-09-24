The Killeen Police Department will host a Coffee with a Cop meet and greet Wednesday at Bite the Bagel Cafe II in Killeen.
“The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve,” according to KPD’s Facebook event description. “Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together — over coffee — to discuss issues and learn more about each other. Come out and join us.”
KPD’s Coffee with a Cop will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday at Bite the Bagel Cafe II, 2710 S. Clear Creek Road Suite 101 in Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.