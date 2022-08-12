A total of 15 new officers were sworn into the Killeen Police Department Friday morning at Central Texas College after graduating from KPD’s Police Academy.
The officers had successfully completed Basic Peace Officer Course No. 35.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 75F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 75F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: August 12, 2022 @ 6:53 pm
A total of 15 new officers were sworn into the Killeen Police Department Friday morning at Central Texas College after graduating from KPD’s Police Academy.
The officers had successfully completed Basic Peace Officer Course No. 35.
The class selected Christopher Rodriguez to be class president.
Bell County Commissioner Bobby Whitson gave remarks as the guest speaker.
Officers who were sworn in Friday were:
Doan Cesar
Kerry Clark-Suiter
Quentin Couture
Isaiah Guerrero
Jesse Heyd
Angel Higgs
Kenneth Owens
Jas Phipps
Dante Porter Jr.
Obadiah Ragins
Austin Reed
Christopher Rodriguez
Hosea Ryce
Steven Shipmon
Michael Smith
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.