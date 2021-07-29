A project that aims to build a large, modern apartment complex in north Killeen is still on track, and could break ground later this year, officials said at a meeting this week.
The Killeen Public Facility Corporation met Tuesday evening to give an update on a potential apartment complex slated for Killeen’s north side, as well as to fill vacancies on the board.
Members of the corporation, which is made up Killeen City Council members, met Tuesday night after a regularly scheduled council meeting. The meeting was held in the council chambers at City Hall.
OFFICER ELECTS
Numerous vacancies filled the PFC board following this year’s election. Former councilwoman Shirley Fleming and former councilman Steve Harris held positions on the board. Harris, who served as vice president, was beaten by District 4 Councilman Michael Boyd during the second election held last month. Councilwoman Jessica Gonzales became the District 1 council member in May after Fleming retired.
On Tuesday, Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King moved to nominate Councilman Ken Wilkerson as vice president of the PFC. In an 8-1 vote, the motion passed, with Wilkerson voting against the nomination. However, he verbally accepted it. Other council members that have filled vacancies as board members are Boyd, Gonzalez and councilwoman Nina Cobb. Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra is also a voting member of the board.
Should a board member decide not to stay on the PFC, they would resign as a board member, and Segarra would then appoint someone to fill the vacancies, officials at the meeting said.
PROJECT UPDATE
Senior vice president of the NRP Group Alastair Jenkin gave a presentation to the board, which provided an update on a highly anticipated apartment complex slated to be built in Killeen’s northside.
The NRP Group, an Ohio-based developer with offices in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston, is planning on building an apartment complex on the corner of W.S. Young Drive and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Planned amenities are a clubhouse, pool, a gym and other public space within the complex. Once complete, it will have about 370 apartment units.
As of right now, NRP is currently under contract to purchase the property. The contract is estimated to be closed in November of this year, according to a presentation from the city. At that point, the property would be conveyed to the PFC and, contemporaneously, a 75-year lease is signed between the PFC and the developer in a joint venture.
Jenkin said after the contract closes, ground could be broken for the project within 30 days.
“We try to break ground as soon as possible after closing,” Jenkin said Tuesday.
Boyd noted as a member of Planning and Zoning, he had originally opposed the project, but as a board member, he said he was here now and in support of the project, and he didn’t come up short with questions. Boyd asked Jenkin about any potential setbacks with building the project.
“Just the construction side of things.” Jenkin replied. “Like the supply and things.”
Jenkin said lumber prices, which took a jump during the pandemic, have definitely kept him up at night, but those numbers have fallen recently, which gives more promise to a stable project budget.
Boyd also expressed concern with traffic flow coming down from Veterans Memorial Boulevard, as well as a stoplight being installed at some point.
Killeen Executive Director of Development Services Tony Mcilwain said a study would need to be conducted to determine traffic control needs, and that the city would likely incur the cost if a stoplight was installed.
The apartment’s rental prices are strictly based on Killeen’s annual median income, which ranges from $35,000 to $50,000, according to data provided by Bell County. Fifty percent of the units would be reserved for moderate income citizens.
Once the complex is built, the PFC is the owner of the land and the improvements, but the project is encumbered by the lease allowing the joint venture to operate the project. It is estimated to cost more than $52 million, the presentation showed in a breakdown. Though Jenkin estimates this cost could go up to $55 million.
However, the PFC would not incur any development costs, nor would take any liability on the project from both a construction standpoint and from a loan guarantee standpoint, the presentation said.
Aside from the development, 3.5 acres of land will be unused during construction. This plot is near Terrace Drive. Boyd asked if the land was in the flood plain, or if it was 100% usable to which Mcilwain said the land is not in a flood plain and is being considered for some type of commercial use.
The city will also be paid an origination fee at closing in the amount of $350,000. Wilkerson proposed a usage for the funds since it was unanticipated and not allocated in the budget.
“We need to really consider the $350,000 at closing that we’re getting back.” Wilkerson said. “I would like to see something in the range of that being set aside or allocated, even just a portion, for youth organizations here in the city, or at least a portion of that.”
Brown asked Killeen City Attorney Tracey Briggs if it was possible to use that money once they flip the hat back to council members. Briggs said if the PFC transferred the money to the city, the city would then initiate how to use it. The PFC does not control the city’s budget.
In closing, Segarra indicated he was happy with how the project seemed to be coming along, and that planning these sorts of endeavours are never an easy task.
“In this city we truly need something like this in that part of town. I think that this is a phenomenal project. Hopefully we can do a few more because we have a lot of vacant lots, especially in our downtown area. I’ve sat through so many of these projects in the city whether its Texas A&M, our cemetery, our museum. It’s not an easy path. But those projects have turned out great,” Segarra said.
A timeline for the project was also presented:
• Planned Unit Development Zoning - Approved in January 2021
• Final Plat – Approved by P&Z, recordation in August/September
• Land Disturbance Permit – In review, anticipated approval August
• Civil Site Development Permit – In review, anticipated approval October
• Building Permit – In review, anticipated approval October
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.