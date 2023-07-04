Pluckers

Five Killeen children enjoy a petting zoo put on by Wild Things Zoofari at Pluckers in Killeen during a family-friendly event at the chicken wing restaurant.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

As a way to celebrate the nation’s independence as well as to celebrate area families, Pluckers in Killeen sectioned off a portion of its parking lot Tuesday for family fun.

Youngsters of various ages got their hands on some exotic animals in a petting zoo. Others hopped around in a bounce house. Finally, the crawlers of the bunch attempted to win their parents a Pluckers gift card by being the fastest to crawl from one parent to the other.

