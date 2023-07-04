As a way to celebrate the nation’s independence as well as to celebrate area families, Pluckers in Killeen sectioned off a portion of its parking lot Tuesday for family fun.
Youngsters of various ages got their hands on some exotic animals in a petting zoo. Others hopped around in a bounce house. Finally, the crawlers of the bunch attempted to win their parents a Pluckers gift card by being the fastest to crawl from one parent to the other.
“We don’t do this at all of our locations, but because Killeen is kind of far out here, we figured we need to do something fun out here because there’s not a whole lot that we do necessarily in the community (here),” said Dale White, who works at the restaurant’s corporate office in Austin.
In March, the company attempted to organize an event on Saint Patrick’s Day at the Killeen location, but some less-than-ideal weather forced a low turnout, explained White, whose title with the company is minister of fun.
“We’re trying to do this at least two (or) three times a year, and we’re trying to keep them fairly family-friendly,” White said.
For customers of the restaurant, like Killeen resident Josephine Pinkston, the family event was a nice addition on the day when overcast skies kept temperatures moderate, comparatively speaking.
“I think it’s cool,” she said. “We spend money here, so to come out and take your kids out for free, it’s not going to hurt me.”
Pinkston, who came to the restaurant with her three children and three nieces/nephews, said she is a member of the Pluckers Club.
As she spoke, five of the six children were all smiles in the petting zoo, provided by Texas-based Wild Things Zoofari.
Available to pet were animals such as a couple of goats, a kangaroo, an iguana, a rooster, a duck and a pig.
