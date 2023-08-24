August is soon coming to a close and school has returned for the Killeen area, but there’s time to fit in some end-of-summer summer fun while the days are still long and hot.
Beat the heat at the Patton Outdoor Pool Adult Swim Night, catch a show inside the planetarium, watch local artists perform spoken word at the Killeen Poetry Slam, and prepare for the return of the annual Central Texas State Fair. There’s also farmers markets, live music, and other local events taking place.
Aug. 25
Patton Outdoor Pool and Samuel Adams Brewhouse, 5774 24th St. at Fort Cavazos, will host the Adult Swim and Karaoke Night from 5 to 10 p.m. Cost is $5 at the door and the event is open to those 18 and up only.
The She Will Foundation and Women’s Initiative Network will host its Becoming Authentically You Program from 7 to 9 p.m. at 315 E. Avenue G, Killeen. This free event is geared toward women and will feature peer support, networking, group discussions, and more. Go to https://tinyurl.com/3yhxysfu to learn more and to reserve a spot.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of other laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. The Laser Friday series will be Aug. 25 with “Ready Player One” at 6 p.m., “Laser Queen” at 7 p.m., and “Laser Rush 2112” at 8 p.m. Warren’s Night Sky Tour will also be at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
The Killeen Public Library will host Children’s Yoga at 10:30 a.m. at the Copper Mountain Branch Library, 3000 S. W.S. Young Drive. The library also hosts a variety of other in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule of events.
Twice As Funny Comedy Lounge, 420 E. Avenue C in Killeen, will host Comedian Craig Bush Aug. 25 and 26. Go to www.twiceasfunnycomedylounge.com to purchase tickets in advance.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Brady Honeycutt from 8 p.m. to midnight Aug. 25. Cover is $10. People’s Choice will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Aug. 26. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host free live music by Backseat Chaos from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 25 and Garrett Askins from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 27.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host the Breakdown at Barrow live pro wrestling event at 7 p.m. Aug. 25. The brewery will also host free live music by Brooks Emerson 11 a.m. and Everett Wren at 8 p.m. Aug. 26, and Kyle Sinkule at 4 p.m. Aug. 27.
Aug. 26
The Lampasas Animal Shelter’s Dog Adoption Event and Yard Games will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St.
The Barbie and Me Tea Party will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center, 801 N.Fourth St. General admission is $15 per person. There will be drinks, snacks, activities, door prizes, and more. Go to https://tinyurl.com/yvdp58e8 to register.
IMPAC Outreach will host the Killeen Poetry Slam Rhythm and Vibes from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. This event will feature a musical showcase, spoken word performances from Texas artists, vendors, and more. General admission is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Go to https://tinyurl.com/fx6wabvx to find more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host Maker Space from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Pokémon Card Games from 1 to 3 p.m. for all ages. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Eley Buck Davis from 2 to 5 p.m.
Aug. 27
Empresario Wines, 7 N. Main St. in Salado, will host free live music by Kyle Pilandas part of the Music and Mimosas Series from 2 to 4 p.m.
Aug. 31
The Central Texas State Fair will be from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. There will be fairgrounds with carnival games and rides, marketplace shopping, live concerts, livestock shows, a demolition derby, and more happening. Daily fairground admission is $10 for adults online and $15 at the gate and includes that night’s concert. Kids 12 and under are free. Carnival wristbands start at $25 a person. Go to www.centraltexasstatefair.com/ for a full schedule of events and more information.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will host its seminar, “Drip Irrigation,” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail. Certified Master Gardener Dave Slaughter will discuss the history of drip irrigation and explain how it provides a more uniform and efficient application of water distribution. Attendees will learn about the components of the system, advantages, disadvantages, and more. Class is limited to the first 50 people. Go to https://bit.ly/3oMCSdR to register. For questions, email Kailie Gomez at kgomez@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5465.
Upcoming Events
Registration for the Harker Heights Fall Community Garage Sale is open now until Sept. 22 by going to https://bit.ly/harkerheightsevents. Interested participants will register the location of their sale to be included on a map for shoppers. The sale will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 7 throughout Harker Heights city limits.
Recurring Events
Phantom Warrior Brewing Company, 400 Cheyenne Drive in Killeen, hosts Trivia Night from 7 to 9 p.m. every Thursday, Poker Night at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday, and Happy Hour Bingo from 4 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday through Friday.
The Vineyard at Florence, 111 Via Francesco in Florence, will host the Brunch and Splash event every Saturday through September from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a brunch buffet and water activities for the family. Cost is $25 per person and kids 12 and under are free with a purchase of an adult ticket. Go to https://tinyurl.com/2s39u6jk to purchase in advance.
The Belton Artisans Market occurs every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the PNC Bank parking lot, 313 E. Central Ave., Belton.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through October at the Harker Heights City Hall parking lot, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
The Lampasas Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the downtown Lampasas courthouse square.
The Salado Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado. There will be local growers, makers, and artisans. Vendor inquiries can be directed to KD@barrowbrewing.com.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, hosts Warriors at Ease Yoga from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday. This class is free and open to the public, but is geared toward military community members. Go to https://bit.ly/3nOPDUu to reserve a spot in advance.
The Fort Cavazos Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Cavazos. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Tejano Night every first and third Saturday of the month. Free urban line dancing classes are available from 7 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, and there is also free pool on Tuesdays. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday through August.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, will host its newest exhibit, “Awkward Family Photos,” now through Sept. 1. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton,will host its Sensory Friendly Morning for those on the autism spectrum and with sensory sensitivities from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Aug. 26. This event is free and open to all ages but pre-registration is required by going to www.bellcountymuseum.org/f/55. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is hosting its newest exhibit, “Waco’s Historic Houses of Worship,” now through Aug. 31. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Children’s Museum, 11 N.Fourth St. in Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. General admission is $6 per person. The museum is geared toward those ages 8 and under and their families for hands-on learning. Go to www.templechildrensmuseum.org for more information.
