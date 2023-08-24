poetry slam

Nikki “Silverback” Satchel, of Killeen, performs Sept. 14, 2012, during a poetry slam in Killeen.

August is soon coming to a close and school has returned for the Killeen area, but there’s time to fit in some end-of-summer summer fun while the days are still long and hot.

Beat the heat at the Patton Outdoor Pool Adult Swim Night, catch a show inside the planetarium, watch local artists perform spoken word at the Killeen Poetry Slam, and prepare for the return of the annual Central Texas State Fair. There’s also farmers markets, live music, and other local events taking place.

