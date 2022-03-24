Two people, including a 15-year-old boy, were fatally shot early Thursday in north Killeen, police said.
In a statement from Killeen Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Brook Drive shortly after 2:30 a.m.
“Two victims were located inside the residence with gunshot wounds,” according to the statement.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced the "15-year-old male victim deceased at 3:26 a.m. and the unidentified female victim at 3:38 a.m.," according to KPD. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
Police did not release their names and the age of the female victim.
“This makes the tenth and eleventh Murder for the City of Killeen in 2022,” police said in the release.
The two deceased individuals were taken out of the home at 611 Brook Drive about 10 a.m. into a waiting emergency vehicle, according to a person who was at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, Killeen police said they had one person in custody in connection to the double homicide.
KPD is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has any information about this incident, to call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Those who offer tips that lead to an arrest, can receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash. Callers can remain anonymous.
