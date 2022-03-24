Two people were fatally shot early this morning in north Killeen, police said.
In a statement from Killeen Police Department, officers were investigating the double homicide that occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Brook Drive. Two victims were located inside the residence with gunshot wounds. KPD said one person is in custody.
“The scene is active and this is all the information we have at this time,” police said around 10 a.m. Thursday.
