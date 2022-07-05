Killeen Police Department is hosting its 52nd Citizen’s Police Academy beginning Aug. 8.
Classes will be held on Monday evenings from 6-9 p.m., starting Aug. 8 through Oct. 17, along with one Saturday class on Sept. 24 at 8:30 a.m. The free 11-week course is designed to give the community a better understanding of police operations and procedures.
Applications are available at the Killeen Police Department Police Headquarters and the deadline submission is 5 p.m. July 22. Applicants must agree to submit to a background check, which includes a criminal history inquiry.
For more information on the Citizen’s Police Academy, contact Erica Aurelio at the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8805 or email crimeprevention@killeentexas.gov.
