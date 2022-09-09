The Killeen Fire and Police Departments will participate in several events to remember and honor the nation’s September 11th heroes this year.
Both organizations participated in the Killeen Independent School District’s (KISD) annual Freedom Walk on Friday at Ellison High School. The event commemorates the lives of those impacted by the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001.
Both departments also attended several “Patriot Day” ceremonies at various KISD school campuses, including Clifton Park Elementary, Reece’s Creek Elementary and Brookhaven Elementary. During those events, students and staff honored local first responders for the courageous work they do in the community.
On Saturday, members of the Killeen Fire Department will participate in the Dallas Memorial Stair Climb in Dallas.
On Sunday, Sept. 11, members of the Killeen Fire Department will participate in two sporting events. Personnel will help hold a U.S. flag across the field during a 9/11 memorial ceremony at the nationally televised Dallas Cowboys Sunday Night Football game. Personnel will also be on hand to assist holding the U.S. flag during a ceremony at the Texas Rangers’ baseball game.
“We can never, ever forget,” Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski said. “The memorials, remembrances, ceremonies, stair climbs—they’ll never get old because they’ll always be a necessary sign and symbol of bravery, courage and selfless acts of heroism.”
