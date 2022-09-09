The Killeen Fire and Police Departments will participate in several events to remember and honor the nation’s September 11th heroes this year.

Both organizations participated in the Killeen Independent School District’s (KISD) annual Freedom Walk on Friday at Ellison High School. The event commemorates the lives of those impacted by the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.