As part of its yearly count of homeless people in Killeen, the Killeen Police Department, along with volunteers, is holding a two-week period of meeting with homeless residents and surveying to get an estimate of their numbers.
“We’re doing a strategic plan that is for the homeless and mental health,” Officer Kyle Moore said, “And part of that plan is counting our homeless.”
Moore serves as the department’s homeless liasion and has been described in past Herald articles as “part officer and part social worker”. Moore provides the city’s homeless community with regular welfare checks, food, and resources to make their lives just a little easier.
The survey asks the participants questions ranging from how long they have been homeless; if they are currently employed; and what are some ways the city to help them out.
“It’s a simple survey that’s not very invasive,” Moore said, “Those questions that are asked on there I think are very important. Like, the question about what services do you think the cities of Killeen, Temple, or Bell County are missing. One thing I will say is mental health services and rehab services.”
KPD is planning on hosting a block party on Saturday, where the department will reveal the official number of homeless people in the city and as well provide homeless with food and other stuff.
If readers are interested in volunteering, they can fill out a form here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScMolM4lD_PRZI2OqlvnBfQuQc8nmKFnZuEJJy-a5CHVQ-GbQ/viewform?fbclid=IwAR3I-9X59aKPvnupExRh-VDEDk4ciEcESi3hDndHauXEeI0t8oaF-juW3d0
A team member will reach out to those who have applied.
