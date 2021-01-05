A man wanted by the Copperas Cove police for a shooting on Thursday is currently in the Coryell County Jail after being arrested by Killeen police around 2:25 p.m. Monday, Cove police Capt. Jeremy Alber said Tuesday.
The Killeen police report shows the arrest was made in the 2600 block of Edgefield Street.
Calvin Lee Jackson Jr. had been wanted by the CCPD after being accused of injuring a woman in a shooting in the 100 block of East Avenue A around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Alber said.
The Coryell County Jail does not list a bond amount.
