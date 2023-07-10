Killeen police announced the arrest of Gabriel Nicholas Ayala, 23, Friday on three felony charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and his bond is set at $220,000.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers were responding to a welfare check involving a minor with special needs.
Police had received a call from the father of a 7-year-old boy who said he had not heard from his son for seven days while he was visiting his mother. Police met with the father at an address in the 1100 block of Williamson Avenue around 2:41 p.m. Friday to try to locate the boy. According to the affidavit, the boy’s mother is Ayala’s sister and lived in the house with him.
After repeated attempts to get an answer at the door, police and the father made contact with the boy’s mother through a window.
It isn’t clear in the affidavit how much time elapsed before the officers heard the sound of an engine revving behind them and saw Ayala driving toward them onto the grass in a blue Ford Expedition.
Ayala drove toward the officers and the boy’s father in an attempt to hit them with his vehicle. The officers were able to jump out of the way but Ayala struck the boy’s father, causing him to fall to the ground.
As officers ran to the driver’s window commanding Ayala to get out of his vehicle, Ayala backed out and fled the scene with police in pursuit. Shortly thereafter, Ayala turned around and proceed to drive toward the police vehicle and return to the scene, hitting a patrol car and the father’s unoccupied vehicle in the process.
Once Ayala was stopped, his mother tried to prevent police from getting to her son by physically blocking the driver’s door.
Ayala’s mother was detained and charged with a misdemeanor and police were able to arrest him. Ayala was taken to Bell County Jail.
The boy’s father was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
In a police interview following the day’s events, Ayala admitted that he was targeting the officers and the boy’s father with his truck.
The case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office for review on Saturday, where the three felony complaints were returned. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Ayala and set his bond at $100,000 for each aggravated assault charge and $20,000 for the charge of evading arrest.
