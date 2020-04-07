A Killeen man was arrested Saturday after attempting to evade police, something they say he did on March 26. Police did not specify the nature in which the man evaded the first time.
An officer saw the man in a vehicle in a parking lot and ordered him and the other occupants out of the vehicle, police said in an affidavit.
Police did not specify where the officer saw the man, nor how many people were in the vehicle.
The officer pursued when the man drove away. After activating his lights, the officer said the man continued to drive and turn multiple times, the affidavit said.
The driver stopped in a cul-de-sac and tried to evade the officer on foot. Police did not specify which road the man stopped. The officer caught the man and identified him as Betros Arnold, 58.
Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters arraigned Arnold Monday on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third degree felony, according to jail records.
Peters set Arnold’s bond at $30,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, Arnold was in the Bell County Jail.
Also arraigned by Peters Monday in an unrelated case was Joshua Michael Corcino, 26, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by felon. His bond was set at $50,000. As of Tuesday, he was not listed on Bell County Jail’s roster.
